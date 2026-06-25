Rising Precision Medicine Fuels AI in Genomics Market Growth: Industry to Reach $9.32 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Genomics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in genomics market is experiencing rapid growth, poised to expand from $1.51 billion in 2025 to $2.18 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 44.6%. This surge is driven by factors like increased availability of large-scale genomic datasets, reduced costs of DNA sequencing, and a rise in genomics research initiatives. Furthermore, collaborations between AI developers and biotech firms and enhanced computational biology capabilities are fueling this expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $9.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.7%. This growth is supported by the adoption of precision medicine, investment in AI-powered drug discovery, and the expansion of population genomics projects. The demand for personalized healthcare and advancements in deep learning genomic models further bolster the market's trajectory. Key trends include AI-driven genome analysis platforms, machine learning for variant detection, and integration of AI in gene editing workflows.

The rise of personalized medicine is pivotal in driving market growth, especially as the prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates tailored treatments. AI supplements personalized medicine by analyzing complex genetic data, paving the way for individualized patient care. Notably, the FDA's approval of 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023 underscores this trend.

Innovation is a focal point for major companies in the AI genomics market, with a strong emphasis on developing drug discovery platforms. These platforms leverage AI to enhance precision healthcare and research efficacy. For instance, Genomic Vision launched FiberSmart in March 2023, an AI-powered platform for analyzing long DNA fibers, aiming to improve diagnosis accuracy and treatment efficacy.

A significant industry development includes SeqOne S.A.S.'s acquisition of Congenica in 2025, enhancing its global standing in AI-powered genomic medicine through advanced AI analytics combined with clinical interpretation services.

The AI in genomics market is populated by key players such as IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Deep Genomics, and BenevolentAI, among others. North America leads the market as of 2025, while Asia-Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing region. Countries covered include the USA, UK, China, Germany, Japan, and more.

However, tariffs are affecting the market by inflating costs for imported genomic data processing hardware, notably impacting North America and Europe, while spurring local hardware production and regional cloud infrastructure deployment.

This market research report provides extensive insights into AI in genomics market statistics, including market size, regional shares, segmentation, trends, and opportunities, offering a comprehensive view of the industry's current and future landscape.

The AI in genomics sector comprises hardware, software, and services, utilizing machine learning and computer vision technologies. The primary functionalities include genome sequencing and gene editing, applied in drug discovery and precision medicine. Major end-users encompass pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and research centers, underlining the market's expansive reach.

The "AI in Genomics Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking critical insights into the current and future trends shaping this rapidly expanding market. With a focus on the burgeoning AI in genomics sector, this report offers a roadmap for the upcoming decade, illuminating the key forces that will drive market transformation.

Reasons to Purchase:

Achieve a comprehensive global perspective with detailed analysis across 16 geographies.

Evaluate the effects of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, policy shifts, and economic variables on market dynamics.

Strategize effectively at regional and country levels using precise local data-driven insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investment decisions.

Gain an edge over competitors through predictive data on market trends and driving factors.

Derive insights into customer behavior via end-user analyses.

Benchmark against competitors considering aspects like market share, innovation, and brand positioning.

Analyze the total addressable market and use market attractiveness scores to evaluate potential opportunities.

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Report Overview:

The "AI in Genomics Market Global Report" delves into pivotal questions about the largest and most rapidly expanding markets, their economic significance, and cross-market relations. It addresses technological, regulatory, and consumer preference shifts poised to impact the market. Covering market attributes, dimensions, growth, segmentation, and geography-based analyses, the report provides a holistic view of historical and predicted market progressions.

An exploration of market characteristics covers product offerings, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis outlines the value chain, highlighting key materials and supplier dynamics.

Emerging technology trends and strategies, such as digital transformation and AI innovations, are examined.

The regulatory landscape discusses frameworks and incentives affecting market evolution and investment.

Market sizings, both historical and forecasted, consider disruptive elements like advancements in AI and geopolitical events.

Evaluation of the total addressable market, comparing current size to growth potential, yields insight into expansion strategies.

In-depth market attractiveness scoring assesses growth potential and strategic fit.

Geographical examinations reveal targeted growth areas, reflecting the economic and strategic significance within global value chains.

The competitive landscape section analyzes market shares and leading company innovations, alongside significant financial transactions.

Company scoring matrix assesses firms using parameters like revenue, innovation, and brand influence.

Scope and Segmentation:

The report categorizes data by components, technologies, functionalities, applications, and end-users, with subcategories providing specific insights into hardware, software, and services. Comprehensive geographical coverage spans significant global regions and countries.

Companies and Markets:

Prominent companies featured include IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Deep Genomics, BenevolentAI, Fabric Genomics, and more, covering markets such as drug discovery, precision medicine, and diagnostic applications.

Delivery Formats: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard. Additional benefits include bi-annual data updates, customization, and expert consultant support.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 43.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Genomics market report include:

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corporation

Deep Genomics Inc.

BenevolentAI Ltd.

Fabric Genomics Inc.

Verge Genomic Inc.

Freenome Holdings Inc.

MolecularMatch Inc.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA

Data4Cure Inc.

PrecisionLife Ltd.

Genoox Ltd.

Lifebit Ltd.

Empiric Logic Ltd.

FDNA Inc.

DNAnexus Inc.

Engine Biosciences Pte Ltd.

4baseCare

Congenica Ltd.

CytoReason Ltd.

Emedgene Technologies LTD

Illumina Inc.

Lifebit Biotech Ltd.

Mendel.ai

Predictive Oncology Inc.

Tempus Labs Inc.

10x Genomics Inc.

Repositive Limited

Genedata AG

Global Gene Corp

Nference Inc.

Bluebee Holding B.V.

Genomenon Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewbtxx

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