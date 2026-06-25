Gray Media Names Annie Cordell as General Manager of WMBF in Myrtle Beach-Florence, South Carolina

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has named Annie Cordell as the next General Manager of WMBF, the NBC affiliate serving Myrtle Beach and Florence, South Carolina effective July 13.

Annie is a seasoned media executive with a distinguished career spanning broadcast television sales, management, and digital media. She most recently served as Vice President of Sales and Director of Digital for Bahakel Digital and WCCB (CW) in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she navigated the industry's shift from traditional broadcast to multiplatform distribution and launched an in-house digital agency.

Annie began her career at WNUV (IND) in Baltimore, Maryland, and her affiliation experience spans ABC, CBS, FOX, and CW within the ownership groups of Group W, CBS Television, and Bahakel Communications. Annie is a graduate of Goucher College where she earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in both Business and Communications.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. As of May 15, 2026, we serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

# # #