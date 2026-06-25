Haffner Energy announces its estimated 2025–2026 annual results and confirms its strategic roadmap

Energy sovereignty and security, sustainable fuels and competitive renewable gases: Haffner Energy is accelerating the execution of its roadmap with CORE100, H6 and its international developments.

Vitry-le-François, France – June 25, 2026, at 6.00 pm (CEST)

2025–2026: a year of accelerated technological and strategic progress for Haffner Energy: Development of new industrial offerings aimed at improving the economic competitiveness of projects for renewable hydrogen, syngas and sustainable fuels production; strengthening of the company’s international presence , particularly in North America;

Development of aimed at improving the economic competitiveness of projects for renewable hydrogen, syngas and sustainable fuels production; , particularly in North America; Commissioning phase underway following completion of the H6 generation set-up at the Marolles site ; ongoing trials are designed to validate the new technological choices and the technical and economic aspects of the H6 generation;

; ongoing trials are designed to validate the new technological choices and the technical and economic aspects of the H6 generation; Commercial prospects for 2026–2027 consolidated with the launch of CORE100, the pre-order programme for the standardised manufacturing of 100 H6-based C-iC units, representing over €300 million in potential revenue over three years and over €90 million in potential gross margin;

€2.51 million raised as at 31 March 2026 under the OCEANE-BSA financing programme;

Estimated EBITDA is expected to improve by 18.3% to -€8,880 k, driven in particular by revenue of €1,337 k, with estimated net profit for the financial year up 9.8% to -€12,664 k.

Research Tax Credit (CIR) granted in the amount of €820 k and received on 1 April 2026, after the fiscal year-end close.

HAFFNER ENERGY (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 – Ticker symbol: ALHAF) announces an estimate of its consolidated results as at 31 March 2026, as the audit of the accounts by the statutory auditors has not yet been finalised.

The Company’s change in accounting framework – switching from IFRS to French accounting standards with a view to simplification and reducing management costs – has required additional work relating to the preparation of the notes to the financial statements, which has prevented the audit procedures from being completed at this stage.

Philippe HAFFNER, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Haffner Energy, said:

“The 2025–2026 financial year marks a decisive milestone for Haffner Energy. With the H6 generation, the CORE100 programme and our expanding international developments, we have the technological building blocks needed to meet energy needs that have become critical in several sectors.”

Our solutions enable the local production of competitive renewable energy, whilst offering rapid implementation, and a high level of security in the face of constraints on access to the electricity grid. They meet the growing expectations of industrial clients and critical infrastructure operators, particularly data centres, which are seeking rapid deployment, security of supply, energy redundancy and decarbonisation all at once.

Our priority is now to accelerate the commercial roll-out of these solutions internationally in order to meet the growing needs of strategic infrastructure seeking local, sovereign, decarbonised and competitive energy solutions. Our aim is to position Haffner Energy as a leading player.”

The execution of the roadmap is gathering pace with CORE100, H6 and its first international implementations.

The 2025–2026 financial year marked a decisive milestone in the execution of Haffner Energy’s strategic roadmap.

Against a backdrop of growing challenges relating to energy sovereignty, security of supply and decarbonisation, the Company now offers a range of solutions covering the main markets for renewable gases, biofuels and renewable hydrogen derived from local resources.

Renewable energy can only be deployed on a massive scale if it becomes economically competitive. The technologies developed by Haffner Energy are designed to utilise local organic waste to produce syngas, which is then used to produce competitive biomethane, biomethanol, renewable hydrogen and/or sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

This value proposition directly addresses the growing needs of the market and operators of critical infrastructure, who are simultaneously faced with the challenges of security of supply, energy competitiveness and decarbonisation – a tension that the rapid growth of data centres, particularly those dedicated to artificial intelligence, is set to exacerbate further.

H6 generation: commissioning phase underway at Marolles

The new H6 generation (see press release of 17 November 2025), which replaces the H4 generation, is now installed at the Marolles site. The H6 is also the technology platform selected for the CORE100 reservation programme.

The H6 module assembly programme at the Marolles site experienced a delay of approximately three months compared with the initial schedule. This delay was mainly due to the late delivery of certain components manufactured by subcontractors, as well as the adjustments required for their integration into the unit – an integration process further slowed by heatwaves.

With these operations now complete, the unit has entered its commissioning phase. Teams at Haffner Energy are currently carrying out the final operational validation tests scheduled as part of the commissioning programme.

The next step is to commence the first runs of stable syngas production in July. The aim is to confirm the system’s performance and endurance under conditions representative of actual operation. A qualification programme, carried out under the supervision of an independent body, will then be implemented to verify that the plant is operating correctly and to confirm that the expected performance levels have been achieved before the launch of the first commercial units. This independent qualification, together with the validation of key technical and economic assumptions (availability, performance, and investment and operating costs of the commercial modules), will constitute the final step prior to the commercial launch of the first units based on the H6 generation.

CORE100: confirmed market interest and revised timetable

Launched on 18 February 2026 (see press release of 18/02/2026), CORE100 is the industrial programme for the pre-order of C-iC modular and standardised units (see press release of 27/01/2026).

The programme has met with keen market interest, driven in particular by the competitiveness of the offer for medium-sized projects and by the ability of these units to produce renewable gases and hydrogen locally.

Industry players have also confirmed their interest in a solution combining speed of deployment, modularity, redundancy, and cost-effectiveness. Whilst C-iC modules are based on a unit capacity of 2 MW of primary energy, many projects – particularly in the fields of data centres and critical energy infrastructure – require higher capacities. Haffner Energy has therefore adapted its offering to provide multi-module configurations that meet these needs. This development does not alter the core of the technology but has required additional engineering work to integrate and optimise these higher-capacity architectures.

Furthermore, the Company is currently expanding its product range to meet market demand for integrated solutions for the production of renewable methanol or methane.

At the same time, discussions with industry players have highlighted that decision-making cycles are often longer than those anticipated in the programme’s initial timetable. Furthermore, the delay in the H6 commissioning schedule has led to the postponement of the independent technology qualification phase. To take these two factors into account, Haffner Energy has decided to extend the reservation period.

The Company considers that this alignment between the H6 qualification timetable and the timetable for industrial players’ investment decisions is a favourable factor for the roll-out of the CORE100 programme, which represents more than €300 million in potential business over three years.

First international achievements

In Canada, Haffner Mundi Technologies Inc., a joint venture in which Haffner Energy holds a 49% stake, was established with Mundi Energies after fiscal year-end. It will focus in particular on the confirmed development of an initial 5 MW industrial project intended to serve as the basis for the roll-out of an extensive network of multi-energy hubs in Quebec (see press release of 18 December 2025).

In Asia, and particularly in India (post-closing announcement of 21 April 2026), Haffner Energy’s technologies are being used in several energy projects designed specifically to power critical infrastructure, including data centres with high electricity consumption. These projects demonstrate the ability of the solutions developed by the Company to simultaneously address the challenges of energy security, decarbonization, and economic competitiveness.

In Europe, in addition to the C-iC programme, several projects remain under active development, notably the Alkmaar project in the Netherlands (see press release of 20 May 2025).





II. Other key events of the 2025–2026 financial year

Biomethanol project in California

In November 2025, Haffner Energy announced the launch of an ambitious biomethane project in California (see press release of 12 November 2025). This first foray into the US market marked a strategic milestone in Haffner Energy’s international growth. Haffner Energy’s 20 MW SYNOCA® module was selected by project developer OroCarbo for a 100 tonnes/day biomethane project, designed to utilise agricultural and, above all, forestry residues resulting from forest maintenance in an environment with a high risk of wildfires. The first contract covered the assessment of the project’s carbon intensity (CI), which was completed before the end of the financial year.

Capital increase with preservation of pre-emption rights

The financial year was also marked by several financing operations designed to support the Company’s business continuity and commercial development in a market environment that remains challenging for the hydrogen and renewable fuels sector.

On 4 April 2025, Haffner Energy announced the final results of its capital increase with retention of shareholders’ preferential subscription rights through the issue of shares accompanied by share subscription warrants (‘ABSA’).

The transaction raised a gross amount of approximately €7 million (€6,995,497.60, comprising €1,748,874.40 in nominal value and €5,246,623.20 in share premium) and resulted in the issue of 17,488,744 Share Subscription Warrants admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris. This transaction was aimed, in particular, at strengthening the Company’s financial resources in order to support the commercial roll-out of its technologies and its industrial development.

“OCEANE-BSA” Programme

On 4 November 2025, Haffner Energy announced the launch of a bond financing programme in the form of bonds convertible or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares, accompanied, where applicable, by share subscription warrants (‘OCEANE-BSA’) with Hanover Square Investments 1, a company of the Alpha Blue Ocean group (see press release of 4 November 2025).

The programme covered a maximum nominal amount of €4.8 million, divided into several tranches over a maximum period of 60 months. As at 31 March 2026, Haffner Energy had raised €2.51 million, with 73,300,992 new shares created. The end of the programme was announced after the close of the financial year, on 19 May 2026, with €4.8 million raised and a total of 109,103,381 New Shares issued (see press release dated 19 May 2026).

CIR 2024

Haffner Energy secured its 2024 Research Tax Credit (CIR) amounting to €820k, helping to strengthen its financial position before the end of the financial year (see press release of 31 March 2025). This decision by the French authorities validates the scientific and technical quality of Haffner Energy’s research and development work.

Dispute resolution

Following the fiscal year-end, the Paris Commercial Court (TAE) handed down its judgement on 16 June 2026 in favour of Haffner Energy in its dispute with SARA. The Court dismissed, at first instance, SARA’s claim for the return of the €1M deposit paid to Haffner Energy. Furthermore, it ordered SARA to pay Haffner Energy €15,000 pursuant to Article 700 of the Code of Civil Procedure.





III. Estimated financial results

The change in accounting standards, from IFRS to French standards with a view to simplification and reducing management costs, has resulted in a delay in the preparation of the notes to the financial statements and their review by the statutory auditors.

As the audit work is due to be finalised by the time the annual report is published at the end of July 2026, the Company is providing, at this stage, estimates of turnover, EBITDA, current profit and net profit.

The estimated figures are as follows:

Description 31/03/2026 31/03/2025 Change Turnover 1,337 378 959 Gross operating profit (EBE) (8,880) (10,871) 1,991 Net profit (7,542) (10,493) 2,950 Cash 719 559 160 Financial liabilities 2,316 3,354 (1,038) Operating profit before tax (12,917) (12,162) (755)

The improvement in EBITDA reflects, in particular, the cost-control measures implemented during the financial year. Turnover remains limited, as the Company continues its repositioning towards modular and standardised industrial offerings, the commercial benefits of which are expected from the current financial year onwards.





IV. Outlook

Haffner Energy is entering the 2026–2027 financial year with several key milestones. The independent qualification of the H6 generation, currently in the commissioning phase at the Marolles site, should enable the commercial launch of the first units based on this new technological platform.

The Company will also continue to roll out the CORE100 programme, which aims to secure orders for 100 standardised C-iC units over the next three years, representing more than €300 million in potential revenue.

Internationally, Haffner Energy intends to continue implementing its partnership with Mundi Energies in Canada, as well as developing projects underway in North America and Asia in the fields of renewable gases, sustainable fuels, and critical energy infrastructure.

Building on its technological positioning and the expansion of its offering, the Company intends to pursue its strategy aimed at making renewable energy and sustainable fuels accessible, continuously available, and deployable on a large scale.





Upcoming events

Shareholders’ webinar: 26 June 2026, register here

Annual General Meeting: 28 September 2026

More detailed financial information on the annual accounts as at 31 March 2026 will be made available on the Company’s website at www.haffner-energy.com .

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy is a French company that provides solutions for the production of competitive renewable gases and fuels. With 33 years’ experience in converting biomass into renewable energy, it has developed innovative proprietary technologies for biomass thermolysis and gasification that enable the production of renewable gas, hydrogen and methanol, as well as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also helps to regenerate the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO₂ and biocarbons (or biochar). Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 – Ticker symbol: ALHAF).

Investor contact

investisseurs@haffner-energy.com

Press contact

Laetitia MAILHES laetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com

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