Japan's Best Kept Ski Secret Has a New Luxury Hideaway—and Americans Can Now Fly There Direct

NISEKO, Japan, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niseko, Japan’s legendary powder-snow destination, is becoming more accessible than ever to American travelers this winter as United Airlines launches nonstop service between San Francisco and Hokkaido on December 11. Chalet Ivy Weiss, one of Niseko’s newest luxury mountain retreats, is welcoming guests for its full winter season.

“We are thrilled that United Airlines’ new nonstop service from San Francisco will make Niseko more accessible than ever for American travelers,” said Makoto Iwasa, General Manager of Chalet Ivy Weiss. “As one of Niseko’s newest luxury mountain retreats, Chalet Ivy Weiss combines breathtaking views, exceptional hospitality, natural hot springs and world-class skiing. We look forward to welcoming both returning guests and first-time visitors to experience everything this remarkable destination has to offer.

At the heart of this new experience is Chalet Ivy Weiss, a luxury mountain hotel that completed its debut season in December 2025 and will be entering its full winter season for 2026–27. Located in the secluded Hanazono Weiss district, every one of its 87 guest rooms faces the mountains, with unobstructed panoramic views of Mt. Yotei (the “Fuji of Hokkaido”) and the Niseko peaks. There are no neighboring buildings or blocked sightlines and the resort is completely removed from the crowds of central Niseko.

Guests enjoy a natural onsen drawn from the hotel’s own hot spring source, including an infinity bath framing Mt. Yotei and private in-room onsen baths in select suites. Dining at Haruka showcases Hokkaido’s exceptional local ingredients through seasonal omakase courses, while the 8th-floor Unkai sky lounge offers breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views of Niseko’s mountain landscape. Bar 450 offers Hokkaido whiskies and craft beers by a wood-burning fireplace. NIKUR Spa — named from an Ainu word for “the shade of trees” — is the first in Hokkaido to feature Japanese botanical essential oils. A dedicated ski concierge handles gear rentals, fittings and slope logistics, with winter activities including snow cat tours, backcountry skiing, snowmobile tours and ice fishing.

Rates start at approximately USD $450 per night, with peak holiday pricing from USD $694 per night. The flagship Weiss Suite, with a private in-room onsen and full kitchen, reaches up to $5,000 per night during the peak holiday season. Winter 2026–27 is filling fast. The sister Chalet Ivy property in Hirafu is already at 60% occupancy for Christmas period. Book at chaletivy.com.

The Destination

Niseko is home to some of the world’s best snow: dry, light and consistently deep due to its unique geography between Siberia and the Sea of Japan.

In winter, Niseko becomes a fully international resort town where English is the dominant language and rooms sell out weeks in advance.

United Airlines’ new nonstop SFO→Hokkaido service removes the longstanding Tokyo connection, opening the destination to U.S. travelers for the first time at scale.





The Property

Every one of 87 guest rooms faces the mountains featuring unobstructed views of Mt. Yotei and the Niseko peaks. There are no neighboring buildings.

Newly opened, having debuted in December 2025 – winter 2026-27 is the first full season U.S. travelers can experience it, made even more accessible by the new United Airlines nonstop service from San Francisco.

Natural onsen drawn from the hotel’s own spring; infinity bath framing Mt. Yotei; private in-room onsen in select suites.

Rates: approximately USD $453–$3,719 per night (December 13) and USD $694-$5,000 per night (December 24 peak). No minimum night stay required.





The Experience

Fine dining at Haruka featuring Hokkaido’s celebrated local ingredients (seafood, wagyu, produce, dairy, etc.).

NIKUR Spa — first in Hokkaido to use Japanese botanical essential oil brand Kaorito.

Dedicated ski concierge; gear rentals; drying lockers; snow cat tours, backcountry skiing, ice fishing, snowmobile tours.

Sister properties in Hirafu and Jozankei in Hokkaido.





The Urgency

Sister hotel in Hirafu already at 60% occupancy for Christmas period. Niseko sells out fast — book early.

Reservations open now at chaletivy.com.





About Chalet Ivy Weiss

Chalet Ivy Weiss is a luxury mountain hotel located at 79-2 Hanazono, Kutchan, Hokkaido, Japan, in the Hanazono Weiss district of Niseko. The property features 87 mountain-view guest rooms and suites, a natural onsen, multiple dining and bar venues, NIKUR Spa, a 7th-floor fitness center, and a dedicated ski concierge. General Manager: Makoto Iwasa. Part of the Chalet Ivy collection, with sister properties in Hirafu, Niseko and Jozankei in Hokkaido. chaletivy.com

Media Contact

Makenzi Jordan Rodriguez

Landis Communications Inc.

makenzi@landispr.com

424.239.8891

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