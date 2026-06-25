Interlink Electronics, Inc. Selected for Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index

FREMONT, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) (“Interlink” or the “Company”), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronics solutions, announced today that it has been selected for inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index, effective after the US equity markets open on June 29, 2026.

“Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index is a significant milestone for Interlink and reflects the progress we have made in executing our growth strategy. We remain committed to expanding our product portfolio, strengthening customer relationships, and driving sustainable, profitable growth to create value for our shareholders,” said Steven N. Bronson, CEO of Interlink.

The Russell Microcap Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the US equity market. It is widely used by institutional investors and investment managers as a benchmark for microcap equities. Inclusion increases a company’s visibility among a broad range of active and passive investment managers. The Index is reconstituted annually to reflect changes in the marketplace.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers’ unique needs.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; Irvine, Scotland; and Sheffield, England. For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by phrases such as “thinks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements in our press releases include statements about our projected financial and operating performance, our acquisition program, our strategy and prospects, and our opportunities for organic growth and synergies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the company’s industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company’s forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates and tariffs; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the respective release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

LINK@IESensors.com

805-623-4184