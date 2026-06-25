



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto's latest presale stage cleared ahead of schedule and new wallets are now joining at twice last month's rate, which is why the project just crossed $10.3 million raised with the listing approaching fast. Pepeto is the presale the entire market is watching right now, because the speed at which it is spreading and the pace at which capital is flowing in have no match anywhere in this cycle.

Among the wallets entering the Pepeto presale are some of the largest XRP holders in the market, and that raises a question worth answering: if XRP is set to climb, why are the people holding millions of it putting money into a meme coin presale? The answer sits inside the xrp price prediction itself, and by the end of this crypto news piece it will be clear.

Crypto News: Pepeto Gains Speed as the XRP Price Prediction Shifts on Record Accumulation

Presale rounds are clearing faster inside Pepeto than anything the last two cycles produced, and every trader who survived those cycles learned that buying during fear is what pays the most. XRP trades at $1.10 today per Yahoo Finance , down roughly 5% after a broad selloff wiped $580 million in long positions in 24 hours. But underneath the selling, the xrp price prediction held up as Binance withdrawals hit 53.8% per CoinDesk , exchange reserves fell to a seven-year low, and ETF inflows crossed $1.45 billion.

Standard Chartered targets $12.50 by 2028 if CLARITY clears both chambers, but even at $12.50 the bullish XRP price prediction only gives back 11x from today's $1.10 over two full years. That means $1,000 in XRP becomes roughly $11,000 if Standard Chartered is right, a return that needs years and one law to pass before it arrives, but that same $1,000 in a presale with real exchange tools turns into $100,000 at just 100x after listing, and that could happen in weeks.

What the Biggest Wallets in Crypto Found Inside Pepeto

No other presale this cycle shows the potential Pepeto shows, because the team did not just create another token, they built a full exchange designed to change how people trade across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, with zero fees on every swap, AI screening on every contract before it touches a wallet, and every single trade sending buy pressure directly back to the holders who believed early enough to enter. Pepeto connects every swap to token demand from the first day of trading, which is the same model that carried BNB from its 2017 ICO into the top five at over $90 billion.

DOGE made people rich with nothing behind it except a name, and even the XRP price prediction at $12.50 still requires years of legal progress to arrive, which is why Pepeto combines that same community energy with an exchange that grows buy pressure after every trading day. One SHIB wallet turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion at peak according to Yahoo Finance on nothing but attention, and Pepeto carries that same attention plus an exchange that turns every trade into real demand, and that is exactly how someone holding millions in XRP ends up buying a meme coin presale while the rest of the market sits frozen, because they ran the numbers and the presale delivers in weeks what XRP needs years to match.

Conclusion

Life-changing returns are what everyone in crypto says they want, but the people who actually get them always do one thing, they act before the rest of the market catches on. XRP at $1.10 with seven straight weeks of ETF inflows shows what a large cap can deliver, but it also shows the ceiling, because even the best XRP price prediction needs years and a law to pass before it pays off. Pepeto has no ceiling because the exchange creates buy pressure from every trade, the community has no upper limit, and the same force that powered the DOGE rally turned thousands of ground-level buyers into millionaires.

The presale is still open today, but the listing could arrive any day. Waiting is how millions of people let early XRP, early DOGE, and every major presale pass them by, then spent the next cycle calculating how much money they left on the table. Based on everything this article covered, the team behind the project, the exchange already built, and the pace at which capital is flowing in, Pepeto logically belongs to every serious portfolio in 2026.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listing Closes This Window

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction reach $12 soon?

Not soon. Standard Chartered targets $12.50 by 2028, which is why large XRP holders are choosing Pepeto's presale for faster returns at ground-level pricing.

Why does Pepeto offer stronger upside than XRP?

Pepeto delivers in weeks what XRP needs years to match because every swap on the exchange creates demand that grows for early holders.