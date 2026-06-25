WhiteBIT Launches Crypto Bundles, Offering Thematic Crypto Portfolios Through Auto-Invest

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT, the largest European exchange by traffic, has launched Crypto Bundles , a new investment product that allows users to gain exposure to portfolios of digital assets built around specific market themes and investment strategies.

The feature arrives as cryptocurrency investors face an increasingly fragmented market, with capital flowing across sectors ranging from artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure to real-world asset tokenization and meme coins.

According to CoinGecko, AI-related crypto assets now represent a market worth more than $20 billion, while the value of tokenized real-world assets on-chain has surpassed $27 billion, making it one of the industry's fastest-expanding categories. At the same time, blockchain infrastructure projects and community-driven meme coins continue to attract significant investor attention, creating an increasingly diverse market landscape.

Against this backdrop, Crypto Bundles offer investors baskets designed around a single market thesis. Instead of selecting, monitoring, and periodically rebalancing individual cryptocurrencies, users can allocate capital to a portfolio focused on a specific segment of the market. This approach mirrors index investing in traditional financial markets.

The initial lineup includes seven thematic portfolios:

Crypto Core, which combines Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and XRP; The Duo, consisting solely of Bitcoin and Ether; AI Supercycle, focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure and decentralized AI networks; Industry Scaling, targeting blockchain scalability projects; RWA, centered on tokenization-related assets; Stable, combining stablecoins and tokenized gold; MEME Culture, a portfolio dedicated to leading meme tokens.





The new product is integrated with WhiteBIT's Auto-Invest service and operates through recurring purchases. Users select a bundle and investment schedule, while purchases are executed automatically using funds held in their Main Balance. The minimum investment amount is 50 USDT.

The model enables users to build exposure through periodic investments rather than one-time purchases, aligning with the dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach commonly used by long-term investors.

As digital asset markets continue to mature, products that package multiple assets into a single investment strategy are becoming increasingly common. Crypto Bundles represent WhiteBIT's entry into that segment, offering users a structured way to gain exposure to some of the market's most prominent investment themes through a single automated plan.

*This material is not personalized investment advice. The crypto-asset market is highly volatile, and asset values may rise or fall. Before making any investment decisions, individuals should carefully consider their financial situation, investment objectives, and risk tolerance.