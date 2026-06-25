Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Vinova in Rancho Cucamonga, California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Vinova, a new luxury home community by Toll Brothers, is now open for sale in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The community features the Highlands and Overlook Collections, offering pre-model pricing for home shoppers eager to secure their dream home in this sought-after location.

Vinova features expansive floor plans ranging from approximately 3,463 to over 5,000 square feet on oversized home sites. Single-family home designs offer 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages, with pricing starting from $1.75 million. The community showcases an elevated selection of modern homes, including single-story and two-story options, with unrivaled personalization opportunities available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are excited to bring the luxury lifestyle that Toll Brothers is known for to Rancho Cucamonga with the opening of Vinova," said Brad Hare, Group President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "Home shoppers can take advantage of pre-model pricing to secure their place in this exceptional community while enjoying access to outstanding amenities and a vibrant location."





Vinova offers resort-style amenities, including pickleball courts, walking trails, a two-acre community park, playgrounds, picnic areas, and open spaces. The community is conveniently located near premier shopping, dining, and entertainment at Victoria Gardens, with close proximity to major transit routes like Etiwanda Avenue and Wilson Avenue.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 13111 Notting Hill Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. For more information on Vinova and Toll Brothers communities throughout California, visit TollBrothers.com/CA or call 866-232-1631.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)