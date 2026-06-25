Saia Launches REV Initiative to Advance Speed, Visibility and the Customer Experience

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced the launch of Saia REV, a new company-wide initiative focused on delivering faster transit times, expanded logistics capabilities and enhanced shipment visibility for customers across North America.

REV, which stands for Rapid, Expanded and Visible, launches this month and brings together a series of strategic investments in technology and Saia’s network, which are designed to help customers’ freight move with greater speed, flexibility and confidence.

The initiative reflects Saia’s continued investment in network optimization, technology, and the customer experience as shipper expectations continue evolving toward greater speed, predictability, and transparency.

“REV is about giving customers more ways to move freight, faster routes across key lanes, and a better overall shipping experience,” said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. “Customers need transportation partners that can deliver confidence through dependable service. By investing in technology and our network, we’re continuing to improve their experience - from pickup through delivery.”

As part of the REV rollout, Saia is implementing several improvements:

Faster Transit Times

Saia has made significant investments in technology, network optimization, and its linehaul operations to support faster, more consistent transit times and enable many of the service enhancements being introduced. More than 2,000 transit time improvements across its network will create faster service across key lanes, allowing reductions from five-day to four-day service, four-day to three-day service, and, in some cases, even faster transit schedules.

Enhanced Delivery

Because of the consistency of its transit time performance, Saia has automated its Guaranteed 10 a.m. delivery service, further strengthening its existing guaranteed offerings with increased delivery precision to support an earlier delivery window. While other carriers offer morning delivery as a custom solution, Saia is offering a standard guaranteed 10 a.m. service, which is the earliest by any nationwide LTL carrier in the industry. The company is also introducing a unified expedited service designed for time-sensitive shipments that require additional support.

“Customers increasingly need both speed and predictability because their operations depend on it,” Ramu added. “That commitment is reflected in Saia’s 0.50% cargo claims performance, which also demonstrates the predictability, and care customers can expect when their freight moves through our network. Truly every investment has been made to create a more reliable and seamless transportation experience for our shippers - from pickup through final delivery.”

Greater Shipment Visibility

Another key component of REV is the launch of a new track-and-trace experience that delivers turn-by-turn visibility throughout a shipment’s entire journey - from assigned pickup through final delivery - not just at dispatch. The platform will offer customers dynamic, real-time shipment tracking, updated ETAs, and integrated communication tools designed to improve transparency.

In addition, Saia’s continued investment in digital tools is giving customers a more complete view of their shipping activity, including predictive insights that help anticipate accessorial needs such as liftgate service or limited-access deliveries. At the same time, Saia.com is being refreshed to better reflect the company’s growing capabilities and the customer experience it delivers.

REV also expands the role of Saia Logistics as part of Saia’s broader strategy to provide more comprehensive transportation and logistics support beyond traditional LTL services. Earlier this year, Saia rebranded LinkEx, its full-service third-party logistics (3PL) and supply chain management company, to Saia Logistics to better align its portfolio of logistics solutions, including truckload brokerage, expedited shipping, warehousing, international freight forwarding, final mile delivery, and on-site transportation management services.

As part of the initiative, and to support the growing demand for complex delivery solutions, Saia Logistics is rolling out multiple, expanded final mile capabilities including:

Residential delivery,

White glove service,

Room-of-choice delivery,

Debris removal, and

Two-person delivery teams.



“REV brings the spirit of Saia’s ‘It’s a Yes’ campaign to life by expanding the ways the company can say yes to customers, whether that means faster transit times, enhanced visibility, broader logistics capabilities or more flexible service options,” said Ramu. “It reflects Saia’s ongoing investment in service enhancements, enabling technology and operational improvements that will continue evolving alongside customer needs and expectations.”

For more information about Saia, visit Saia.com.

About Saia Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is a full-service freight and logistics provider with a national footprint built to deliver reliable, flexible shipping solutions. With industry-leading operations and a strong emphasis on the customer experience, the company helps keep freight - and businesses - moving. Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, brokered truckload, expedited transportation, and other logistics services. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company operates 218 terminals providing national service. Saia has repeatedly been recognized for its people-centric, safety-driven, and sustainability-minded focus. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit Saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Specialist

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail: jjump@saia.com