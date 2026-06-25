Duffy & Duffy Proud to Support Angels of Kings Park as Cocktail Sponsor for Fourth Annual Golf Outing

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duffy & Duffy, PLLC is proud to serve as the Cocktail Sponsor of the Fourth Annual Angels of Kings Park Golf Outing , helping support the organization's mission of providing financial assistance to local families and individuals facing unexpected hardships.

The annual outing, which brings together community members, local businesses, and supporters from across Long Island, has become an important fundraising event for Angels of Kings Park . The nonprofit organization works to provide direct assistance to residents experiencing difficult circumstances, helping families navigate challenges ranging from medical issues and personal crises to other unforeseen hardships.

For Duffy & Duffy, supporting organizations that strengthen local communities is a natural extension of the firm's longstanding commitment to helping people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

"Organizations like Angels of Kings Park remind us of the incredible impact a community can have when people come together to help their neighbors," said Michael E. Duffy , Managing Partner and General Counsel of Duffy & Duffy, PLLC. "We are honored to support their work and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to an event that directly benefits local families in need."

Angels of Kings Park has built a reputation throughout the region for its dedication to helping residents facing financial and personal hardships. Through fundraising events, volunteer efforts, and community partnerships, the organization provides meaningful support when it is needed most.

The Fourth Annual Golf Outing is expected to draw strong participation from businesses, community leaders, and residents who share a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Duffy & Duffy extends its appreciation to the volunteers, sponsors, organizers, and supporters whose efforts make the event possible each year.

About Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC, is one of New York’s leading medical malpractice law firms. For decades, the firm has represented victims of medical negligence across Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, and throughout New York State. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of its clients and is nationally recognized for its work in medical malpractice and birth injury litigation.

Media Contact:

Ammad Sheikh

Senior Vice President of Operations

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Phone: (516) 298-3153

Email: ammadsheikh@duffyduffylaw.com