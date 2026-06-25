THE STORIED CHAMBERS HOTEL REOPENS AS AN INDEPENDENT BOUTIQUE DESTINATION IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN

New York, NY, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chambers Hotel New York (“The Chambers Hotel”) officially reopens today as a fully independent boutique hotel. Long recognized as one of the original pioneers that defined the Midtown boutique hotel movement, this 77-key hotel reclaims its original identity, marking an exciting new chapter and a return to form following its transition from the Sonder brand.

Perfectly positioned on West 56th Street at the crossroads of Manhattan’s finest cultural and retail destinations, The Chambers Hotel offers a masterclass in New York hospitality. Featuring striking architecture and interiors envisioned by the acclaimed Rockwell Group, the property balances high-design sophistication with the effortless comfort today’s discerning travelers crave. The lifestyle experience is further elevated by direct access to Felice 56, the acclaimed on-site Italian restaurant and bar, which serves as a vibrant, sophisticated culinary anchor right off the lobby.

“Stepping into independence represents a thoughtful evolution for The Chambers Hotel, allowing us to fully embrace the property’s unique identity, stunning design, and exceptional location,” said Aida Figueroa, General Manager of The Chambers Hotel. “Without the constraints of a brand framework, The Chambers Hotel can more clearly connect with the energy of New York City while delivering a confident, considered, and deeply personal stay. We are incredibly proud to introduce this next chapter for a true Midtown icon.”

New York Pioneer in Hospitality and Design

When The Chambers Hotel first opened its doors, it set a new standard for the neighborhood by blending uptown elegance with a downtown artistic edge. Today, the striking interior architecture envisioned by the Rockwell Group remains as relevant and captivating as ever, continuing to set a grand yet warm tone. The aesthetic is defined by soaring ceilings, rich wood accents, and a lobby that immediately commands attention without feeling overly formal.

The hotel’s 77 thoughtfully proportioned rooms and suites cater to solo business travelers, couples, and leisure guests seeking a lavish urban retreat. Ranging from intimate Studio Double rooms to an expansive, two-level Duplex penthouse, each accommodation features either large private terraces or Juliette balconies that offer sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline. Guestrooms boast clean architectural lines, premium natural materials, and are designed to feel like a sophisticated, art-forward retreat. Modern technology is seamlessly integrated throughout the guest experience, offering high-speed Wi-Fi and streamlined guest communication while preserving the hotel’s relaxed, artistic sanctuary feel.

Prime Manhattan Address & Renowned Italian Dining

Stepping outside the lobby, guests are ideally placed to experience the absolute best of the city. The hotel is located steps from luxury shopping along Fifth Avenue and a short stroll from the scenic landscapes of Central Park. The surrounding neighborhood is a global hub for art and entertainment, offering vibrant attractions, including the iconic Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center. World-class cultural institutions like The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD), alongside premier performances at nearby Carnegie Hall and the Theater District, are all within a short, comfortable walk.

Located downstairs in the lobby is Felice 56, a beloved independent restaurant and bar. Renowned across New York City for its exceptional kitchen discipline, Felice 56 brings Tuscan-inspired soul to West 56th Street. Hotel guests and locals alike can indulge in housemade pastas, exceptional espresso, artisanal morning pastries, and a curated wine program deeply rooted in Northern Italian producers.

An Icon Reborn

With its return to a fully independent operation, following its brief period as a Sonder property, The Chambers Hotel invites both loyal patrons and a new generation of travelers to experience New York City exactly the way it should feel: confident, considered, and completely their own.

For more information, to explore special offers, or to book a stay, visit www.chambershotelnewyork.com or call (646) 476-3330.

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About The Chambers Hotel

The Chambers Hotel New York is an iconic independent boutique hotel located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, steps from Fifth Avenue and Central Park. Designed by the world-renowned Rockwell Group, the 77-key property blends striking architectural details, warm wood accents, and curated art to create a sophisticated, loft-like sanctuary. Accommodations range from well-appointed studios to a stunning two-story Duplex suite, each with either sweeping private terraces or Juliette balconies featuring views of the Manhattan skyline. Guests enjoy direct access to Felice 56, the hotel’s on-site independent Italian restaurant and bar, offering housemade pastas and a curated wine program. Embracing its renewed chapter as an independent property, Chambers Hotel delivers an elevated, authentic New York lifestyle experience. Learn more at chambershotelnewyork.com.

Media Contact:

Director of Marketing

info@chambershotelnewyork.com

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