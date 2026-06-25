Federal Court Grants Preliminary Relief in Challenge to Department of Education Rule.

Austin, TX, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP), together with a coalition of national health care, education and professional organizations, today welcomed a federal court's decision granting preliminary relief in its challenge to the U.S. Department of Education's rule redefining "professional degree."

The court concluded that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed on their claim that the Department exceeded its authority by adopting a definition that differs from the one established by Congress and stayed the challenged portions of the rule while the case moves forward.

"This is an important step for nurse practitioner students, as well as the future health care workforce and the patients who depend on them for access to care," said AANP President Valerie Fuller, PhD, DNP. "We are pleased the court recognized the serious legal concerns raised by this rule."

The litigation will now continue in federal court.

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The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization representing the interests of nurse practitioners (NPs) and NP students in the United States. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP advances health policy and promotes excellence in practice, education and research to support high-quality, patient-centered care. Learn more at aanp.org.