JellyFil Discloses 2026 Botanical Ingredient Sourcing, cGMP Manufacturing Standards, Caffeine Content, and Consumer Safety Considerations for Its Premium Gummy Dietary Supplement

Lakeland, FL, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. JellyFil is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, particularly if currently taking prescription medications or managing existing health conditions.

JellyFil, the premium gummy dietary supplement distributed in the United States by Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida, today expanded its publicly available product disclosures for 2026. The new information covers where each ingredient in the formulation is sourced from, how the product is manufactured, the per-serving caffeine and sugar content, and the medication categories that may interact with the formulation's botanical and amino acid ingredients.

The brand is making this expanded information available to give consumers and healthcare professionals a more complete picture of what's in each JellyFil gummy, where the ingredients come from, and what should be considered before use. Consumers verifying supplement quality, ingredient origins, or safety considerations can review the full disclosures on JellyFil's official website.

Product Overview

JellyFil is a non-prescription dietary supplement delivered in gummy form. The formulation combines seven botanical extracts, the amino acid L-Arginine, and a low-dose naturally occurring stimulant ingredient in a single daily gummy. JellyFil is marketed under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), the federal regulatory framework that establishes dietary supplements as a distinct category from prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and medical devices. The product is intended for adult consumer use through direct-to-consumer online ordering and is produced in the United States with globally sourced ingredients.

Where Each Ingredient in JellyFil Comes From

JellyFil's proprietary blend includes nine ingredients. Each one is described below using publicly available botanical, biochemical, and geographic reference information. Specific quantities for individual ingredients within the proprietary blend appear on the Supplement Facts panel, which is published on the official JellyFil website.

Muira Puama Extract: Derived from the wood and root of Ptychopetalum olacoides, a flowering shrub native to the Brazilian Amazon rainforest and adjacent regions of South America. Muira puama is a member of the Olacaceae plant family and is traditionally referenced in Amazonian botanical compendiums. The extract is included in JellyFil's formulation as a plant-derived botanical ingredient.

Maca Extract: Derived from Lepidium meyenii, a cruciferous root vegetable cultivated at altitudes between 3,800 and 4,500 meters in the Andean highlands of Peru. Maca is a member of the Brassicaceae plant family, which also includes broccoli, cabbage, radish, and mustard. Maca has been cultivated in the central Peruvian Andes for several thousand years and is included in dietary supplements as a botanical-source ingredient.

Catuaba Extract: Derived from the bark of Trichilia catigua, a small tree native to the Brazilian Atlantic forest region of southern Brazil. Catuaba is a member of the Meliaceae plant family. The bark extract is traditionally referenced in Brazilian botanical literature and is included in dietary supplements as a plant-derived ingredient.

Green Tea Extract: Derived from the leaves of Camellia sinensis, the same plant species used to produce all true tea varieties including green tea, black tea, oolong tea, and white tea. Camellia sinensis is native to East Asia and is now cultivated globally. The leaves naturally contain polyphenolic compounds known as catechins, including the widely studied epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), as well as naturally occurring caffeine. JellyFil's green tea extract contributes both catechin content and a portion of the formulation's caffeine content.

Caffeine (5 milligrams per serving): A naturally occurring stimulant alkaloid (1,3,7-trimethylxanthine) present in coffee beans, tea leaves, cacao seeds, kola nuts, yerba mate, and several other plant sources. JellyFil's Supplement Facts panel discloses five milligrams of caffeine per gummy.

Ashwagandha: Derived from the root and leaves of Withania somnifera, a perennial shrub in the Solanaceae plant family (the same family as tomato, potato, eggplant, and bell pepper). Ashwagandha is native to drier regions of India, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. The plant has been referenced in traditional Ayurvedic herbal practice for centuries and is classified in modern dietary supplement reference materials as an adaptogenic botanical.

L-Arginine: A semi-essential proteinogenic alpha-amino acid (chemical formula C6H14N4O2) used by the human body in the biosynthesis of nitric oxide, a signaling molecule involved in vascular function. L-Arginine is naturally present in many protein-containing foods including poultry, fish, dairy, nuts, seeds, and legumes, and is documented in the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements ingredient fact sheets.

Tribulus Terrestris: A small annual flowering plant in the Zygophyllaceae plant family, native to warm temperate and tropical regions spanning southern Europe, the Mediterranean basin, North Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Australia. Tribulus terrestris is included in dietary supplements as a botanical-source ingredient.

Horny Goat Weed Extract: Derived from plants in the Epimedium genus of the Berberidaceae plant family, a group of approximately 60 species of flowering perennial herbs native to East Asia, with primary cultivation concentrated in China, Korea, and Japan. Epimedium species naturally contain flavonoid compounds, including the prenylated flavonoid icariin. The extract is included in dietary supplements as a botanical-source ingredient.

JellyFil's Proprietary Blend and Nutritional Information

JellyFil's proprietary blend totals 82 milligrams per serving, combining seven botanical extracts, the amino acid L-Arginine, and 5 milligrams of naturally occurring caffeine. The manufacturer notes that the proprietary blend is equivalent to approximately 567 milligrams of dry powders. Per gummy, JellyFil contains 10 calories, 3 grams of total carbohydrate, 3 grams of total sugar (including 3 grams of added sugar), and 4 milligrams of sodium. The complete Supplement Facts panel, including daily value percentages where applicable, is published on the official JellyFil website.

How JellyFil Is Manufactured: cGMP Standards

JellyFil is manufactured in a facility that follows current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards under 21 CFR Part 111, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation that governs how dietary supplements are produced in the United States. The cGMP framework requires manufacturers to test raw materials for identity and purity, document every production batch, train personnel on sanitation and safety procedures, qualify production equipment, and maintain a defined process for handling consumer complaints. JellyFil is produced in the United States using globally sourced ingredients.

How Much Caffeine Is in JellyFil

Each JellyFil gummy contains 5 milligrams of caffeine, as disclosed on the Supplement Facts panel. This caffeine is naturally occurring in the formulation's botanical ingredients, primarily green tea extract. For reference, a standard eight-ounce cup of brewed coffee typically contains between 80 and 100 milligrams of caffeine, so a JellyFil gummy contains roughly one-sixteenth to one-twentieth of the caffeine found in a single cup of coffee.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cited research indicating that healthy adults typically tolerate up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, equivalent to four to five cups of brewed coffee, though individual sensitivity varies. Consumers who are sensitive to caffeine, who consume caffeine from multiple dietary sources, who have been advised to limit caffeine intake by a healthcare professional, or who are managing cardiovascular or sleep-related conditions should consider JellyFil's per-serving caffeine content when evaluating use. Pregnant women, nursing women, and individuals under 18 years of age should consult a qualified healthcare professional about caffeine consumption from any source.

Added Sugar and Carbohydrate Content

Each JellyFil gummy contains 3 grams of added sugar and 3 grams of total carbohydrate per serving. The sugar content comes from the gummy delivery format ingredients, which include corn syrup, cane sugar, and sorbitol liquid. Consumers managing dietary carbohydrate or sugar intake, including individuals with diabetes, prediabetes, metabolic syndrome, or other conditions for which carbohydrate management is medically advised, should factor JellyFil's per-serving sugar content into their dietary planning. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting added sugar intake to less than 10 percent of total daily calories for adults and children ages 2 and older.

When to Talk to a Healthcare Professional Before Using JellyFil

Like any dietary supplement, JellyFil should be discussed with a qualified healthcare professional before use under several circumstances. Consumers are encouraged to consult their doctor, pharmacist, or other qualified clinician before starting JellyFil if they are currently taking prescription medications, managing chronic health conditions (including cardiovascular, hormonal, endocrine, metabolic, or neurological conditions), preparing for or recovering from surgical procedures, pregnant, nursing, or planning pregnancy, under 18 years of age, or experiencing unexplained symptoms that have not been evaluated by a clinician.

Bringing the JellyFil Supplement Facts panel and full ingredient list to the consultation supports an informed discussion of any potential interactions or considerations. Complete ingredient and supplement facts information is available on the official JellyFil website.

Medications That May Interact with JellyFil's Ingredients

Several ingredients in the JellyFil formulation have documented potential interactions with prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and other dietary supplements. The following medication categories are commonly cited in dietary supplement safety reference materials in relation to JellyFil's specific ingredients:

Anticoagulant and antiplatelet medications: Green tea extract and L-Arginine may have effects relevant to blood flow and platelet function, which can be relevant for consumers taking blood thinners

Green tea extract and L-Arginine may have effects relevant to blood flow and platelet function, which can be relevant for consumers taking blood thinners Antihypertensive medications: L-Arginine's role in nitric oxide synthesis may affect blood pressure regulation

L-Arginine's role in nitric oxide synthesis may affect blood pressure regulation Cardiovascular medications including nitrates: L-Arginine may interact with nitrate-based medications used for chest pain or other cardiovascular conditions

L-Arginine may interact with nitrate-based medications used for chest pain or other cardiovascular conditions Thyroid medications: Adaptogenic botanicals such as Ashwagandha may have effects relevant to thyroid function

Adaptogenic botanicals such as Ashwagandha may have effects relevant to thyroid function Antidepressant medications: Particularly monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), where botanical interactions may be relevant

Particularly monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), where botanical interactions may be relevant Immunosuppressant medications: Adaptogenic botanicals may have effects relevant to immune system regulation

Adaptogenic botanicals may have effects relevant to immune system regulation Stimulant medications: Additive effects with the formulation's 5 milligrams of caffeine should be considered

This list is not exhaustive, and consumers managing any prescription medication or chronic condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using JellyFil or any other dietary supplement.

Who Should Not Use JellyFil Without Healthcare Consultation

JellyFil is intended for adult consumer use and is not recommended for the following populations without prior consultation with a qualified healthcare professional:

Individuals under 18 years of age

Pregnant women

Nursing women

Individuals with known allergies or sensitivities to any ingredient in the JellyFil formulation

Individuals managing chronic cardiovascular, hormonal, endocrine, metabolic, or neurological conditions

Individuals taking any of the prescription medication categories listed in the previous section

Individuals scheduled for surgical procedures within two weeks of intended use

Consumers should discontinue use of JellyFil and consult a qualified healthcare professional if any adverse reaction occurs.

Regulatory Framework: DSHEA, cGMP, and California Proposition 65

JellyFil is marketed as a dietary supplement under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA). DSHEA establishes dietary supplements as a distinct regulatory category from prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and medical devices. Under DSHEA, dietary supplement manufacturers and distributors are responsible for ensuring the safety of their products before marketing, and structure-function statements describing how a dietary supplement may affect the structure or function of the body are required to include the standard FDA disclaimer that the statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

JellyFil is produced in a facility following current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards under 21 CFR Part 111. California residents should review the JellyFil product label and the official JellyFil website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, prior to purchase. Any Proposition 65 warning obligation applicable to JellyFil rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

About JellyFil

JellyFil is a premium gummy dietary supplement formulated with a proprietary blend of botanical extracts, an amino acid, and a naturally occurring low-dose stimulant ingredient. The product is distributed in the United States by Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida. JellyFil is manufactured in the United States with globally sourced ingredients in a facility that follows current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards under 21 CFR Part 111. JellyFil's complete product information, ingredient disclosures, supplement facts panel, refund policy, shipping policy, and customer service resources are maintained on the official JellyFil website.

Contact Information

Product Email Support: contact@customercs.com

Customer Service Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

U.S. Distributor: Instituto Experience, Lakeland, FL 33804, USA

Return Mailing Address: 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773, USA

FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. JellyFil is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results vary.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: The information in this release is not medical advice. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, particularly if currently taking prescription medications or managing existing health conditions.

Product and Pricing Disclaimer: Product availability, pricing, promotional terms, and shipping policies are determined solely by JellyFil and its distribution partners and may change without notice. Consumers should confirm current pricing and product details on the official JellyFil website before making any purchase decision.