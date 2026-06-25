Transmission and Diesel Repair Shop Marks 21 Years in Business

Fort Lupton, Colorado, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lupton, Colorado - June 25, 2026 - -

Colorado Transmission & Diesel Specialists, an independent transmission and diesel repair shop based in Fort Lupton, Colorado, has reached its 21st year in business after first opening in May 2005. The milestone marks more than two decades of drivetrain and diesel work carried out from the same premises north of Denver.

Colorado Transmission & Diesel Specialists provides transmission repair in Fort Lupton, Colorado, along with diesel repair, fleet maintenance, and vehicle diagnostics, all under one roof. Across its 21 years, the shop has centered its transmission work on in-house rebuilds and a root-cause diagnostic approach, serving drivers throughout the North Denver Metro commuter corridor.

A defining feature of the shop's transmission work is its practice of rebuilding units in-house rather than fitting outside replacement parts. Technicians strip a failing transmission, inspect internal components and the torque converter, and repair the underlying fault, an approach aligned with the rebuild standards promoted by the Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association. For higher-mileage vehicles, that often means resolving a problem at the level of a worn component instead of replacing the entire assembly.

The distinction matters to the kind of customer the shop tends to serve. Many arrive wanting to keep an older truck or commuter vehicle on the road rather than replace it, and a targeted repair to the component at fault can do that, where a wholesale unit swap would not. That deep-system approach, rather than parts-swapping, has been the shop's central technical emphasis since it opened.

The same diagnostic discipline runs through the rest of the work. The diesel service covers the Powerstroke, Cummins, and Duramax platforms found in the region's work trucks and towing vehicles, while fleet maintenance supports local commercial operators who cannot afford to lose a vehicle to downtime. Allison Transmission drivetrains, common in heavier trucks, fall within the same in-house process.

Underpinning all of it is a diagnosis-first habit that the shop has maintained since its early years. Rather than replacing a part on suspicion, technicians scan and test a vehicle to confirm what has actually failed before any work is quoted, whether the symptom is a slipping transmission, a check-engine light, or a diesel down on power. The shop's position is that a confirmed diagnosis spares the customer from paying for parts that were never the cause.

Twenty-one years of that work have been done in demanding conditions. Vehicles serviced at the shop routinely tow trailers and climb grades along the Front Range, and they contend with hard winters and long highway mileage, all of which place real strain on transmissions and diesel systems over time. Drivetrains that work that hard tend to show wear sooner, which is part of why the shop has kept its emphasis on rebuilds and root-cause diagnosis over the years.

"Reaching 21 years means something to a shop like ours," said Doug Friedlan, owner of Colorado Transmission & Diesel Specialists. "What hasn't changed in that time is how we work. We find the root cause before we recommend a repair, and we rebuild transmissions in-house instead of throwing a replacement unit at the problem. I've spent 39 years in this industry, and what I still care about is sending a vehicle out fixed properly the first time."

The shop's customer base has held steady across those years, drawn largely from drivers and operators who depend on their vehicles daily. Repeat work has come from higher-mileage commuter cars, diesel trucks that tow and haul, and local work-truck fleets that need to keep running.

"People keep coming back because we tell them straight what the problem is," Friedlan added. "We see a lot of high-mileage vehicles and a lot of diesel trucks that work hard out here. Explaining the real fault, and fixing that, is the whole business."

Twenty-one years on, the shop continues to handle transmission, diesel, fleet, and diagnostic work from its Fort Lupton base for customers across the surrounding corridor. Updates on its work are posted to the shop's Facebook page, and further information about its services is available on the company website.

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For more information about Colorado Transmission & Diesel Specialists, contact the company here:



Colorado Transmission & Diesel Specialists

Doug Friedlan

303-655-3738

ctds1021@gmail.com

1021 Denver Avenue

Fort Lupton

CO

80621