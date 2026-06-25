TEGNA Celebrates Hometown Heroes with America’s 250: Red, White & YOU

Year-long local journalism initiative culminates with one-hour national special beginning June 29

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America marks its historic 250th birthday, TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is telling the story of the nation through the people who shape it every day.

America's 250: Red, White & YOU is a year-long, cross-platform storytelling initiative highlighting everyday Americans whose acts of service, generosity and leadership are strengthening their communities and the country. The initiative culminates in a one-hour special hosted by Lesli Foster and Lorenzo Hall from TEGNA’s WUSA station in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast and streamed across all TEGNA stations beginning June 29.

"Our journalists are uniquely positioned to tell the stories that together create a powerful portrait of who we are as Americans,” said Raquel Amparo, senior vice president of content at TEGNA. “America's 250: Red, White & YOU is a reminder that local journalism creates a shared national experience connecting communities across the country."

Throughout the year-long initiative, TEGNA’s local news teams have shined a light on the neighbors who shape our communities—from passionate educators and artists to dedicated volunteers, veterans and entrepreneurs. The special showcases these inspiring Americans, offering a uniquely local perspective on the values, resilience and generosity that continue to define America.

The one-hour special will air during the week of June 29 on TEGNA television stations and stream on their digital and Connected TV platforms. An encore presentation will be available in July. Check local listings for air dates and times.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the Hold Separate Order issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For media inquiries, contact:

Danielle Ingram

Specialist, Corporate Communications

703-873-6440

dingram1@tegna.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ec46e37-1f66-457f-a54e-60b681eaa360