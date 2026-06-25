SEDA Expands Investment Banking and Capital Markets Expertise with the Addition of Ignacio Maldonado Trinchant

New York, NY, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Ignacio Maldonado Trinchant joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Ignacio's extensive experience in equity-related products and transactions will strengthen SEDA's equity capital markets practice. Ignacio's global experience is aligned with SEDA's continuous growth and expansion to international markets outside the United States,” said Sergio Godinho, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Ignacio Maldonado Trinchant has 24 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets, including serving as Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets for Iberia, MENA, and Turkey at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. His expertise spans equity capital markets, corporate finance, IPOs, equity-linked transactions, acquisition financing, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and cross-border transactions across Latin America, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Turkey.

During his tenure at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mr. Maldonado Trinchant served as Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets for Iberia, MENA, and Turkey, while also leading ECM cross-border transactions between Latin America and Europe. In this capacity, he originated and executed a broad range of corporate finance, equity and equity-linked transactions across Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. His transaction experience includes IPOs, rights issues, accelerated bookbuilds, tender offers, acquisition financing, convertible bonds, refinancing transactions, corporate reorganizations, and M&A-related capital markets solutions.

Earlier in his career, Ignacio spent nearly seven years in London in Equity Capital Markets Origination and Syndicate for Europe, progressing from Senior Analyst to Vice President. In that role, he helped structure and execute strategic capital raising solutions for clients across EMEA. He previously worked at Santander Investment Securities in New York, focusing on equity transactions for Latin American corporate clients, and at Santander Investment in Santiago de Chile, advising domestic and international corporate clients on investment banking, debt capital markets, and equity capital markets assignments.

Mr. Maldonado currently serves as Chief Investment Officer of a Madrid-based family office, where he manages a portfolio of real and financial assets worth more than $150 million across direct investments, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and capital markets. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Finance at IE University in Madrid.

Mr. Maldonado Trinchant holds a Law Degree from Universidad Complutense and a Bachelor in Business Science Administration from the University of Wales, both completed through C.E.U. Villanueva in Madrid. He also completed the Wharton-Merrill Lynch Investment Banking Institute Associate Program at the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. He was authorized by the FSA/FCA and passed the FINRA Series 7 and Series 63 examinations.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.