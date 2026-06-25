Snail Games Unveils Upcoming PixARK: Terracrypt DLC, Highlights 2026 Steam Summer Sale Promotions, and Continued Bellwright Console Port Momentum

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, provided an update on recent portfolio developments, including the announcement of a major new expansion for PixARK, participation in the annual 2026 Steam Summer Sale event, and continued momentum for Bellwright following its console launch.

Snail Games unveiled PixARK: Terracrypt, the first paid DLC expansion for PixARK. The upcoming DLC is planned to introduce more than 200 hours of gameplay, 80 new creatures, and a vast new environment designed to further extend player progression and exploration opportunities within the PixARK universe. PixARK has accumulated over a million downloads, and the new DLC launch aims to re-engage its community and expand the titles reach even further. In conjunction with the Steam Summer Sale, the PixARK base game is currently available at 57% off, providing new players an opportunity to experience the sandbox survival adventure ahead of the DLC's release.

The Company also highlighted its participation in the 2026 Steam Summer Sale event, which provides players with limited time discounts. Seasonal Steam sale events have historically served as meaningful engagement drivers for Snail's catalog, generating increased player acquisition, unit sales, and revenue contributions while expanding and re-engaging communities across established and emerging titles. As part of the promotion, ARK: Survival Ascended is available at 75% off, offering one of the deepest discounts on the title and providing an accessible entry point for new players to join the growing ARK ecosystem ahead of the July 2nd launch of Genesis Ascended Part I and Tides of Fortune content.

In addition, as part of the Steam Summer Sale event, Bellwright is also available at 34% off. The title continues to gain momentum across platforms following its console launch, maintaining a Mostly Positive user review status on Steam and earning user ratings of 3.7 stars and 3.8 stars on PlayStation and Xbox, respectively. The title also reached the Top 5 Paid Games list on Xbox, underscoring player interest as the development team delivers ongoing updates and gameplay improvements.

The Company is committed to continue supporting its portfolio through regular content updates, platform expansions, seasonal promotions, and new product launches throughout the rest of the year, including ARK: Genesis Ascended Part 1 and ARK Tides of Fortune, both currently slated for release on July 2, 2026.

For creators interested in collaborations, please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games’ business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continued momentum for Bellwright following its console launch; the development team delivering ongoing updates; and continuing to support the Company’s portfolio through regular content updates, platform expansions, seasonal discounts, and new product launches throughout the remainder of the year, including ARK: Genesis Ascended Part 1 and ARK Tides of Fortune slated for release July 2, 2026; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games’ financial results and business include Snail Games’ ability to strengthen its gaming portfolio’s visibility; Snail Games’ ability to expand and grow its franchise and increase its revenue; Snail Games’ ability to retain its key employees or maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

SNAL@gateway-grp.com