Mammoth Freighters Statement Regarding Low-pass Flight Video

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Freighters has been made aware of a video circulating on social media showing a low-pass flight of a Mammoth-converted 777 freighter aircraft in Qatar Airways livery.

Mammoth is not the owner of the aircraft and Mammoth was not in control of the aircraft at the time of the maneuver. The current owner (which is not Qatar Airways) was in control of the aircraft at the time of the maneuver. The aircraft is in its final stages of preparation prior to delivery to Qatar Airways.

While the aircraft is painted in Qatar Airways livery, it was not owned or operated by Qatar Airways, did not carry a Qatar Airways registration, and the pilots on board were not Qatar Airways pilots.

About Mammoth Freighters LLC

Mammoth Freighters LLC (“Mammoth”) was founded in December 2020 to design, develop, certify, and support passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversions, with an initial focus on the Boeing 777 platform, including both the 777-200LR and 777-300ER variants. Mammoth’s converted 777 freighters are designed to deliver industry-leading productivity, range, and operating economics for long-haul cargo operations.

Mammoth is a Boeing Licensee for the 777 and is developing a global conversion and production network with capacity for up to seven production lines. This includes five lines at Aspire MRO in Fort Worth, Texas, and two lines at STS Aviation Services UK Limited in Manchester, England, with additional expansion planned in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company is backed by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group. Mammoth is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with engineering offices also in Rancho Bernardo, California and Portland, Oregon.

For more information, please visit: Mammoth777.com

Contact:

Brian C. McCarthy

Vice President Marketing and Sales

+1 772.877.1931

bmccarthy@mammoth777.com