KLAS Emerging Insights: MDaudit Customers Award A+ Ratings for AI-powered Continuous Risk Monitoring Platform

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to payer audits, coding-related denials, and complex compliance demands threatening millions of dollars in revenue, healthcare provider organizations are turning to MDaudit’s award-winning, AI-powered continuous risk monitoring platform, and they’re highly satisfied with the results.

That satisfaction is reflected in KLAS Research’s First Look report, MDaudit 2026 Streamlining Billing Compliance & Revenue Integrity Functions with Integrated Analytics & Workflow Automation, which awarded the platform an overall score of 94 out of 100, outpacing the Best in KLAS software average of 81.1 by nearly 13 points and earning A+ ratings across most key performance indicators from interviewed customers.

The report is based on direct customer interviews and evaluating outcomes across MDaudit’s portfolio of billing compliance, coding accuracy, and revenue integrity solutions, including its AI-powered auditing workflows, advanced analytics, and provider education capabilities. Highlighting exceptional satisfaction with the platform, clients interviewed by KLAS awarded MDaudit top grades across multiple key metrics, including:

Development and innovation: A+

Likelihood to recommend: A+

Partnership: A+



“MDaudit’s key strength is that they really solicit customer feedback and always innovate and improve the platform. It isn’t a stagnant product,” noted one director interviewed by KLAS for the report.

Calling MDaudit “one of the best tools out there on the market,” another director shared that the customer service and support teams are key differentiators. “It does show that they actually do care about their customers. They don’t just give us the system and tell us how it works. They don’t just implement the system and leave us to figure things out on our own. They want customer success.”

Interviewed customers reported high overall satisfaction with MDaudit’s overall performance, noting that it delivered on key outcomes including:

Enhanced reporting and analytics

Improved coding accuracy and ROI

Increased audit efficiency and output with decreased manual input

Accelerated risk identification and mitigation

In the report, KLAS researchers noted that, “overall, interviewed customers are satisfied, saying the solution drives efficiency and reporting gains. They note that it streamlines compliance and audit workflows, enhances coding accuracy, and delivers valuable analytics. They also report that MDaudit welcomes customer feedback. Other highlights include comprehensive features, strong partnership and expertise, and responsive customer service.”

“Healthcare organizations are facing significant headwinds and starving for partner solutions that can drive actionable outcomes. Trust today is gained with ROI and customer success,” said MDaudit CEO Ritesh Ramesh. “These KLAS findings confirm that our customers are achieving the ROI they expected, and that our AI-powered platform is solving the needle-in-the-haystack and workflow efficiency problems that have challenged billing compliance, coding, and revenue integrity teams for decades. Thanks to our customers for providing active feedback and opportunities on the next big frontiers for MDaudit.”

As healthcare revenue cycles grow increasingly complex, MDaudit is positioned to help provider organizations improve revenue recovery through centralized analytics and workflow automation. The company remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that anticipate challenges and drive sustainable results for its customers.

About MDaudit

MDaudit is an award-winning, AI-powered, continuous risk-monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Working in the background, MDaudit delivers the insights organizations need to face the future with confidence — enabling teams to achieve more with less in a rapidly evolving environment. Learn more at www.mdaudit.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com