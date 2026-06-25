INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in POET Technologies, Inc. (POET) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of POET Technologies, Inc. (POET):

POET Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: POET) shareholders should email fletcher@fmoorelaw.com



What is the Investigation About ?

POET Technologies designs, develops, and sells semiconductor products and services for commercial customers, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company, or certain of its officers, has allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors. It is alleged that the company, or certain of its officers, misrepresented POET Technologies’ tax status, as the company was likely to be deemed a passive foreign investment company (“PFIC”) under U.S. tax laws, a classification that, if not properly reported by each U.S. stockholder, would carry negative tax implications for those U.S. stockholders. As alleged, this tax issue, if discovered, would make POET Technologies a less attractive investment than it would otherwise be, thereby threatening the company’s valuation. It is further alleged that Thomas Mika, despite affirming that he was not violating a non-disclosure agreement, in fact violated a business agreement by speaking about POET Technologies’ business agreements in a public interview, thereby endangering the company’s business prospects. As alleged, in truth, the company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you own POET Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: POET) please contact Fletcher Moore at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com





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