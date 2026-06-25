INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS).

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholders should email fletcher@fmoorelaw.com



What is the Investigation About ?

Erasca, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cancer therapies. The company, or certain of its officers, has allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

The company, or certain of its officers, has allegedly made positive statements regarding its drug candidate ERAS-0015 without a reasonable basis for doing so. It is alleged that the preclinical data supporting those statements was based on improper comparisons to Revolution Medicines, Inc. (“RevMed”), and that the company’s conduct placed Erasca at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections, facts that rendered its positive statements about ERAS-0015 materially false and misleading.

As alleged, the truth began to emerge on April 27, 2026, before the market opened, when Erasca disclosed in a Form 8-K that it had received a letter from RevMed’s legal counsel alleging that ERAS-0015 infringes a RevMed patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225) and is connected to alleged trade secret misappropriation. RevMed further alleged that Erasca had improperly compared preclinical data of ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236 in its public disclosures and demanded that Erasca cease making deceptive and untrue comparative statements between the two. Erasca stated that it believes that assertions are without merit and intends to contest the allegations

On this news, the price of Erasca’s common stock fell from $21.49 per share on April 24, 2026, to $19.15 per share on April 27, 2026.

If you own Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS), please contact Fletcher Moore at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com

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