Test Drive the Future at Electrify Expo Los Angeles

PASADENA, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if your daily commute could be safer, more comfortable, dramatically less expensive, and fully electric?

Southern California drivers will have the opportunity to find out when Mizer Motor Works Incorporated (MMW™) brings its groundbreaking MiZN Trifecta UCV™ (Urban Commuter Vehicle) to Electrify Expo Los Angeles at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium.

Visitors are invited to Booth 701 to experience live demonstrations, meet the MMW team, and most importantly, test drive one of the most innovative electric commuter vehicles to enter the market.

A New Way to Commute

The MiZN Trifecta UCV™ is a fully enclosed, all-electric three-wheel commuter vehicle designed for the millions of Americans who drive alone every day.

Rather than replacing the family automobile, the Trifecta was created to complement it—providing an affordable, practical vehicle for commuting to work, running errands, attending school, making deliveries, or simply getting around town without the expense of driving a full-sized car.

For commuters looking to reduce fuel costs, maintenance expenses, and parking hassles, the Trifecta offers a compelling alternative.

Comfort, Protection, and Convenience

Unlike traditional motorcycles and scooters, the MiZN Trifecta UCV™ surrounds occupants in a fully enclosed cabin designed for year-round driving comfort.

Features include automotive-style seating, three-point safety restraints, lockable doors, windshield wiper system, excellent visibility, and available climate-control technology for enhanced comfort in all weather conditions.



The result is a driving experience that feels practical, comfortable, and surprisingly fun.

Electric Performance Designed for Everyday Life

The Trifecta delivers the performance drivers need for real-world transportation:

Up to 65 mph top speed

Up to 250 miles of driving range per charge*

Quiet, smooth all-electric operation

Zero tailpipe emissions

Convenient home charging



Simply plug the vehicle in at home and wake up ready for another day of driving.

Built for Modern Urban Mobility

Whether you're a commuter, student, retiree, delivery professional, rideshare operator, or someone looking to reduce transportation costs, the Trifecta offers a smarter way to travel.

Its compact size, low operating costs, and practical design make it ideal for city streets, suburban neighborhoods, campuses, retirement communities, and daily commuting.

Exclusive Electrify Expo Offer

Visitors who reserve a MiZN Trifecta UCV™ during Electrify Expo will receive MMW's exclusive Founder's Edition Upgrade Package.



Reserve your vehicle at the show and receive:



Complimentary Climate-Control Air Conditioning Upgrade

Complimentary Custom-Fit Vehicle Cover



Total Value: $2,150

This special offer is available exclusively to attendees who reserve their Trifecta during the event.

Take the Wheel

"The Trifecta was designed for people who want a smarter way to commute," said Robert D. Sanders, Founder and CEO of Mizer Motor Works. "We invite everyone attending Electrify Expo to stop by Booth 701, take a test drive, and experience firsthand what many believe is the future of practical urban transportation."

Visit Mizer Motor Works at Booth 701

Electrify Expo Los Angeles

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Pasadena, California 91103



Test Drives Available

Experience the Future of Urban Mobility

Exclusive Show-Only Founder's Edition Incentives



Reserve Today. Test Drive Today. Commute Smarter Tomorrow.

For additional information, visit Mizer Motor Works or speak with the MMW team at Booth 701.

*Range may vary based on driving conditions, terrain, speed, temperature, and vehicle configuration.

Contact: rdsanders@mizermw.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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