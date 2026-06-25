INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Roblox Corporation (RBLX) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX).

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders should email fletcher@fmoorelaw.com





What is the Investigation About ?

Roblox Corporation operates an online platform that allows users to create, share, and play interactive experiences. The company, or certain of its officers, has allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

It is alleged that the company, or certain of its officers, downplayed the impact that the rollout of Roblox’s age verification system was having on user engagement and organic growth, creating a more favorable impression of the company’s trajectory than the facts warranted. As alleged, in truth, the age certification rollout was weighing on engagement and growth far more significantly than management had previously suggested.

The truth is alleged to have emerged on April 30, 2026, when Roblox announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Management cut bookings growth guidance to 8-12%, with a corresponding reduction to margin expectation, and disclosed that the age verification rollout had caused far greater impacts to engagement and organic growth than previously indicated, with age check adoption having risen only to 51% of global daily active users, up from 45% at the end of the prior quarter.

On this news, Roblox’s stock price fell from $55.26 per share on April 30, 2026, to $45.13 per share on May 1, 2026, a decline of approximately 18.33% in a single trading day.

If you own Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), please contact Fletcher Moore at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7546cca8-ccd3-49d8-9075-0698e254e309