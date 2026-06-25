INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Grail, Inc. (GRAL) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL).

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) shareholders should email fletcher@fmoorelaw.com





What is the Investigation About ?

Grail, Inc. is a healthcare company that develops cancer screening and early detection tests. The company, or certain of its officers, has allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

The company, or certain of its officers, has allegedly made materially false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market that artificially inflated the price of Grail’s common stock. It is alleged that this course of conduct operated as a fraud or deceit on Class Period purchasers by materially misleading the investing public as to the true state of Grail’s business, operations, and prospects. As alleged, in truth, Grail’s public statements lacked a reasonable basis, and as the prior misrepresentations became apparent to the market, the artificial inflation came out of the stock price over time, causing economic loss to investors who purchased Grail’s common stock during the class period.

On this news, the price of Grail’s shares fell from $101.53 per share on February 19, 2026, to $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026, a decline of approximately 50.55% in a single trading day.

If you own Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL), please contact Fletcher Moore at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com

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