INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY).

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shareholders should email fletcher@fmoorelaw.com





What is the Investigation About ?

GoDaddy Inc. provides domain registration, web hosting, and related online presence, commerce, and business products and services to entrepreneurs and small businesses. The investigation concerns whether the company, or certain of its officers, failed to disclose material information to investors and/or made statements that were misleading in light of the facts.

It is alleged that the company, or certain of its officers, failed to adequately disclose to investors the impact that its promotional pricing strategy for dotcom domains would have on the company's upfront bookings and near-term revenue. As alleged, the strength of customer demand for the promotion, combined with a resulting shift toward shorter-term registrations, was weighing on the company's financial results to a greater degree than investors had been led to understand.

The truth is alleged to have emerged on February 24, 2026, after the market closed, when GoDaddy reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. On the earnings call, the company disclosed that it had introduced a promotional price for one-year dotcom domain registrations during the quarter, and that customer demand for the offer had exceeded its own expectations. GoDaddy's Chief Financial Officer acknowledged that the resulting shift in term mix, together with the discounted pricing, had reduced upfront bookings and near-term revenue, and the company further conceded that the promotion was expected to dampen reported revenue growth across both its Core Platform and Applications & Commerce segments, as the discount is allocated across all products included in the initial purchase.

If you own GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), please contact Fletcher Moore at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com





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