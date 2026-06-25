DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto launches its complete DeFi toolset right as every Bitcoin price prediction from Wall Street to on-chain analysts points to $150,000, and the market is flashing the setup that turned small presale entries into seven-figure portfolios. Rounds are closing faster than any prior stage, community numbers are beating projects spending ten times more on ads, and the wallet profiles loading this token match addresses that quietly bought DOGE through late 2020.





The timing could not hit harder. Bitcoin price prediction points to $150,000 but whales are pushing prices down on purpose to shake out smaller buyers before the real rally starts, and the crypto news shows those same whales already found the next Dogecoin and it is Pepeto.

Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Tools Go Live as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Confirms Whale Accumulation Below the Surface

Right now the timing is critical because drops like this raise one question every buyer should be asking: is the market moving on its own?



A closer look at the whale playbook tells the full story. Glassnode data shows they dumped 24,600 BTC worth $1.5 billion in June while retail panic-sold into the crash, and Reuters reported $1.8 billion in long positions wiped in one session. They crashed it, scared everyone out, and started buying it back at the bottom. Standard Chartered still has a $150,000 Bitcoin price prediction by December, but a 2.5x on a trillion-dollar coin is not how these wallets make billions, which is why they are quietly filling presales instead.

Clearly the answer is no, the market definitely doesn't move on its own. Every crash and every rally is controlled by the same group of whale wallets who push prices down to scare retail out, buy at the lowest levels, then ride the explosion back up and collect fortunes. And not from Bitcoin.

Presales have always been the perfect entry because 30x on listing day is the bare minimum, and with what Pepeto is building and how fast it is growing, which the data below make clear, even 30x feels like a very conservative target.

Pepeto Project Carries Dogecoin Energy as Bitcoin Price Prediction Pushes Toward $150,000

Pepeto just announced its DeFi tools are near ready, tools the market actually needs because Ethereum, one of the busiest blockchains, still struggles with high fees and slow transactions. The entire build is led by a Binance developer, and that alone makes the chance of this project failing close to zero.

But the tools are only half the story. What makes Pepeto brutal is the community growing behind it, and anyone who remembers how Dogecoin started knows exactly what this looks like. Viral posts, everyone talking, and at that beginning there were two kinds of people: the ones who watched and did nothing, and the ones who went all in. In March 2020 DOGE traded at $0.002 and by May 2021 it hit $0.73, turning a $1,000 buy into $365,000 in few months according to CoinGecko . That is how simple crypto is. One move can lift your entire life or leave you sitting with regret forever.

Elon Musk was a massive part of that DOGE explosion, and that detail explains why whales are buying so aggressively right now. Talk is getting louder that Elon is connected to this project and will post about it on listing day, and if even half of those rumors are true, this presale could be the single biggest winner of 2026. But even without a Musk post, the traction is already too strong to ignore and the tools are too real to fail. The question is no longer whether Pepeto is the next Dogecoin. The question is how many times over it will deliver more.

Conclusion

Bitcoin price dropped 4.35% today to $59,500 and the Fear and Greed Index hit 17, yet the same institutions watching it fall still target $150,000 by December. Past cycles show that once the shakeout ends, viral meme projects with real tools absorb the rotation faster than any other group, and all eyes are on Pepeto this year.

Whale wallets loading this presale see a straight path to a Dogecoin-level outcome. Perhaps those wallets have early word on the Musk connection or the precise date trading opens, because smart money is ahead of retail every time and the investors who tracked those moves early ended up with money most people spend entire careers trying to earn.

Right now the presale is still open, but the listing is closer than most people think, and the people who make the most money in crypto are always the ones who got in before the token hits exchanges.

Buy Pepeto Tokens Now at Presale Price Before It Jumps

FAQs

Can Bitcoin price hit $150,000 in 2026?

Yes, Standard Chartered and Bernstein both target $150,000 by year end. Whale shakeouts at $59,500 match patterns that came before every major rally.

Is Pepeto the top crypto presale right now?

Yes, Pepeto leads with $10.3 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and working exchange tools. Staking pays 170% APY ahead of the Binance listing.