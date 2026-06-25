First Merchants Bank and NCRC Announce New $2 Billion Community Benefits Agreement to Expand Impact Across the Midwest

MUNCIE, Ind., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Bank and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) announced a new $2.02 billion Community Benefits Agreement (CBA), reinforcing the bank’s long-standing commitment to advancing financial wellness of the communities it serves.

The new five-year agreement, which runs from January 1, 2026, through December 31, 2030, builds on First Merchants’ previous community commitments and reflects the bank’s continued growth and expanded footprint across Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio

"First Merchants Bank has been one of our most committed and proactive partners since the very beginning of our relationship in 2019,” said Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of NCRC. “Now, with their acquisition of First Savings Financial Group and the launch of a second five-year Community Benefits Plan, it will be a partnership that spans more than a decade. First Merchants sets the standard for what community-centered banking can look like and continues to demonstrate that genuine community reinvestment is not a compliance exercise — it is a core part of who they are. NCRC is proud to stand alongside them."

“This agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to listen first and act with purpose,” said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants. “By deepening our investments and partnerships, we are expanding access to financial prosperity and helping individuals, families and businesses thrive—especially in communities that have historically faced barriers to financial services.”

The agreement builds on the bank’s prior Community Benefits Agreement established in 2020 and expanded in 2022, reflecting continued commitment to impact across its communities.

$2.02 Billion Commitment Focused on Community Growth

The Community Benefits Agreement includes the following five-year commitments:

$650 million in mortgage lending for low- to moderate-income (LMI) borrowers and communities

$464 million in small business lending in LMI and rural communities

$700 million in community development lending

$200 million in community development investments

$6 million in philanthropy



These commitments will expand access to homeownership, support small business growth, drive economic development and strengthen financial stability across the bank’s regional footprint.

Driven by Community Collaboration

The agreement was developed through a collaborative process with NCRC and community-based organizations, including listening sessions held across First Merchants’ markets to better understand evolving community needs.

“NCRC and its members value partnerships that lead to meaningful, measurable impact,” said Michele Perez, Chief of Community Engagement and Institutional Accountability at NCRC. “This agreement demonstrates how thoughtful collaboration can direct critical resources to strengthen neighborhoods, increase homeownership opportunities and support long-term economic growth.”

Building on a Proven Foundation

The 2026–2030 agreement continues First Merchants’ commitment to:

Expanding access to affordable banking products and financial education

Supporting housing stability and community revitalization

Increasing lending and investment in underserved communities

Strengthening partnerships with nonprofit organizations and local leaders

Advancing employee engagement through community service and leadership



A Continued Commitment to Financial Wellness

Grounded in its values and long-term strategy, First Merchants remains focused on helping people prosper throughout their financial journey.

“As we look ahead, this agreement provides a clear roadmap for how we will continue to invest in the success of our communities,” said Scott McKee, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer. “Together with our partners, we are committed to creating opportunities that empower individuals, strengthen businesses and build vibrant communities.”

Since 2016, NCRC has facilitated more than 30 community benefits plans with bank groups that committed more than $600 billion for mortgage, small business and community development lending, investments and philanthropy in LMI and under-resourced communities.

The following NCRC member organizations signed on to the plan:

Bridging Communities, Inc.

Foundation for Pops

Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity

Homes on the Hill, CDC

Homestead Resources

Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership

Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center

Life Remodeled

Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance

Prosperity Indiana

South Bend Heritage Foundation

Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency

U-SNAP-BAC Nonprofit Housing Corp.

“This renewal is an essential tool in the community chest that strengthens and empowers communities through strong partnerships,” said Phyllis Edwards, NCRC Board Member and Executive Director, Bridging Communities, Inc.

"The updated Community Benefits Agreement underscores First Merchants Bank's commitment to being more than a financial institution—it is a community partner. Strategic investments in housing stability, financial capability, and community development create lasting change and expand opportunities for those who need them most. We commend First Merchants Bank for recognizing that thriving communities are the true measure of a successful investment,” said Lakesha Hancock, Executive Director, Foundation for Pops.

“It's been my pleasure to work with First Merchants since they initially began their community based outreach and supportive programs. They have performed in an exemplary manner and have significantly contributed to the mission of serving LMI communities. They are committed to the CBA agreement as evidenced by their performance and their people,” said Steve Torsell, Executive Director, Homes on the Hill CDC.

“Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity sees the CBA with First Merchants and NCRC as another positive step toward providing direct support to our Indianapolis region,” said Jim Morris, President & CEO, Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity.

“This CBA with First Merchants and NCRC demonstrates First Merchants’ deep commitment to community across their footprint. Our experience at INHP is that First Merchants demonstrates this commitment even beyond what is reflected in this CBA, consistently stepping up in a variety of creative and generous ways in pursuit of our shared belief that every household deserves the opportunity to thrive,” said Gina Miller, President and CEO, Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership.

About First Merchants Corporation

With approximately $21 billion in assets1, First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of commercial and consumer banking services and wealth management services through First Merchants Bank and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. With more than 130 years of enhancing the financial wellness of the diverse communities it serves, First Merchants makes meaningful contributions through employee empowerment, philanthropy, charitable giving, financial wellness, and community home and business lending. The company has been honored for its attentive and knowledgeable service and culture by Forbes, Time Magazine, American Banker, and S&P Global Intelligence “Best Banks” awards. First Merchants attributes this recognition to a mission-driven team that is passionate about “helping you prosper” through attentiveness as its genuine and unique approach to customer service. To see how First Merchants is making a difference, go to https://www.firstmerchants.com/.

1 Includes the assets from the acquisition of First Saving Financial Group on February 1, 2026.

About NCRC:

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is a nationwide network of nearly 800 organizations and champions working for a Just Economy, where all Americans can build wealth and provide for their families with stability and dignity. Our members include grassroots advocates, community developers, faith-based institutions, and local nonprofits that represent urban, suburban, and rural communities across the country.

We focus on monitoring the flow of public and private capital into local communities to strengthen workforce development, expand affordable housing, and grow small business opportunities. With more than 700 community-based members, we work to make economic justice both a national priority and a local reality.

Media Contact:

Jaime Faulkner

Media@firstmerchants.com

Alyssa Wiltse

media@ncrc.org