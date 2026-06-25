Azamara and Premier Golf Announce Global Partnership Delivering Unforgettable Golf Experiences at Sea and Ashore

Alpharetta, GA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azamara Cruises, the Global Leader in Destination Immersion®, and Premier Golf, a leading provider of luxury golf travel experiences worldwide, today announced a new partnership.

The partnership will feature dedicated golf sailings across North America, Europe, Britain and Ireland, Australasia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The program is designed to combine immersive cruise itineraries with access to some of the world's most renowned golf experiences.

On select Azamara Golf Cruises, some of the best golf courses in the world will be available to play through the packages curated by Premier Golf, including Seven Mile Beach GC in Tasmania, Cabot Bordeaux GC in France, New South Wales GC in Australia, Valderrama in Spain, Tokyo GC in Japan, Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Kingsbarns in Scotland, and Old Head of Kinsale in Ireland.

Designed for golf enthusiasts, PGA Professionals, golf clubs, and affinity groups, the new program combines Azamara's destination-rich itineraries with Premier Golf's expertise in creating exceptional golf experiences. Guests will enjoy access to renowned courses, dedicated golf-focused programming onboard, and optional pre- and post-cruise golf resort stays that extend the journey beyond the ship.

"Golf and travel have always shared a spirit of discovery, and this partnership brings those passions together in a way that perfectly complements Azamara's approach to exploration," said Dondra Ritzenthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Azamara. "Working with Premier Golf allows us to offer guests unique access to some of the world's most celebrated golf destinations while enjoying the comfort of our intimate ships, longer stays in port, and deeper connections to the places we visit.”

Each sailing will feature an onboard PGA Professional along with a variety of golf-themed activities and social events, including:

Golfer welcome and farewell celebrations

Golf-focused lectures, talks, and educational sessions

Social gatherings designed to connect guests who share a passion for the game

Curated golf experiences ashore

Optional pre- and post-cruise resort golf packages

As part of the partnership, Azamara and Premier Golf will also launch a dedicated Premier Golf chapter within the Azamara World Academy, providing travel advisors with specialized training, resources, and tools to confidently promote and sell golf-focused cruise vacations.

"At Premier Golf, we have always believed that the world's greatest golf experiences deserve more than a few hours ashore—and in Azamara Cruises we have found a cruise partner who shares that philosophy entirely,” said Jason Vallee, Chief Operating Officer, Premier Golf. “Their extended port times give our guests the opportunity to truly immerse themselves in the destinations we have spent decades curating, from the fairways of Western Europe to the courses of Asia and beyond. Our program will take our guests to places no golf travel program has reached in quite this way before. For the travel advisors who have supported Premier Golf throughout our history, this partnership opens up a compelling new product that we are confident their clients will love."

Additional details, sailing information, and bookings will open in the coming months.

For more information or to book a cruise, guests can visit www.azamara.com or www.PremierGolf.com or contact their preferred travel advisor.

About Azamara Cruises: Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and the global leader in Destination Immersion®. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included: a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. Azamara has received several awards and recognitions including Condé Nast Traveler's "Reader's Choice Awards", Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards," US News & World Report "Best Cruise Lines," and more.

For more information visit www.azamara.com

About Premier Golf: Premier Golf provides bespoke global travel experiences to golfers looking to combine their passion for the game with their love of travel. As the official golf travel partner of the PGA of America, Premier Golf works closely with PGA Professionals, curating itineraries specifically designed for their member groups. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, the company specializes in the finest resorts of North America, the historic links of the UK and Ireland, select destinations around the globe, and major golf events.

For more information www.PremierGolf.com

Press Inquiries

Mike Eaton

mike.eaton [at] premiergolf.com

https://premiergolf.com

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