Turpone Foods Unveils Expanded Martha Stewart Grocery, Pantry, and Frozen Pizza Collection at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026

MONTREAL, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turpone Foods is proud to announce its participation in the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026. The company will showcase an exciting expansion of the Martha Stewart Grocery portfolio. The collection centers on artisan-quality pizzas and Roman-style pinsas, alongside pantry essentials designed to deliver elevated flavor and everyday ease. Supporting this core offering is a curated range of pizza-building essentials including pizza sauces, oils, honeys, and specialty seasonings designed to enhance flavor and customize each pie.

Developed to meet growing consumer demand for restaurant-quality products at home, the collection combines premium ingredients, distinctive flavours, and Martha Stewart's trusted culinary experience.

The Martha Stewart collection created in partnership with Turpone Foods spans three categories in frozen foods and five categories in pantry staples.

Quality Frozen Foods

At the heart of the collection is a focused assortment of artisanal frozen pizzas that bring pizzeria-quality craftsmanship to the freezer aisle, featuring light, airy, sourdough crusts and carefully balanced toppings inspired by classic and contemporary flavor profiles. Subcategories include frozen pizza, frozen pinsa, and frozen pizza dough balls.

Frozen Pizza Flavors:

Pepperoni & Pickled Pepper

Margherita

Spinach Four Cheese

Sausage Hot Honey

Bacon & Caramelized Onion

Cacio e Pepe

Authentic Italian-Style Pinsa

The pinsa assortment offers a Roman-style known for their crisp exterior, soft interior and easier digestibility as an alternative to traditional pizza, with a focus on artisanal preparation and premium ingredient pairings.

Varieties include:

Margherita

Sausage Hot Honey

Pepperoni & Pickled Pepper

Spinach Four Cheese

Bacon & Caramelized Onion



Pizzeria-Style Dough Balls

Restaurant-quality frozen dough balls that offer the ultimate creativity in the kitchen.

Varieties include:

New York Style

Neapolitan Style with 00’ Flour

Premium Pantry Staples

The pantry collection features thoughtfully crafted essentials designed to enhance and customize each pie, including infused extra-virgin olive oils, premium pizza sauces, raw honey drizzles, authentic pizza flours, and signature seasonings. Each product is built around bold, layered flavors that support both simple meals and elevated entertaining occasions.

Event Information

Attendees of the Summer Fancy Food Show are invited to visit Turpone Foods at Booth #540 to explore the collection, sample products, and learn more about retail and distribution opportunities.

Summer Fancy Food Show 2026

Dates: June 28-30, 2026

Location: Javits Center, NYC

Booth: 540

About Turpone Foods

Turpone Foods develops and commercializes dry and frozen food products for retail and food service customers, with a specialization in private label programs and licensed brand partnerships. Working closely with retailers, brand owners, manufacturers, and distributors, Turpone Foods supports the full product journey, from concept and development to sourcing, production, and market launch. The company is focused on delivering quality, accessible and commercially relevant food products that meet the needs of modern consumers. www.turponefoods.com.

For additional information, media inquiries, or to schedule a meeting during the Summer Fancy Food Show please contact:

Anthony Capone

514-914-0293

Anthony.c@turpone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f50d7f40-92ff-4dba-9013-cc28b1e9d66d