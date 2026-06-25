Hopscotch Air Opens Base at Gabreski-Westhampton Beach Airport Leases New Hanger Space from Northside Hangers

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopscotch Air, Inc., a FAA-certificated regional air mobility company, today announced it will base aircraft at Gabreski-Westhampton Beach Airport at new hanger space from Northside Hangers, LLC.

The move is to address a substantial uptick in customer traffic either originating from or going to the Hamptons.

“The summer, we have experienced increased traffic into and out of Westhampton, East Hampton, and Montauk Airports,” CEO Andrew Schmertz says. “This decision reduces our operational risks of having to reposition aircraft from either Farmingdale or White Plains.”

Hopscotch Air now has bases at four regional airports: Republic-Farmingdale, NY (KFRG), Westchester County Airport, NY (KHPN), Lawrence Municipal Airport, MA. (KLWM), and Francis S. Gabreski-Westhampton Beach Airport, NY (KFOK).

With at least one additional Cirrus Aircraft expected into the fleet this fall, Hopscotch Air is looking to add a base in the Philadelphia market as well.

About Hopscotch Air, Inc.

Hopscotch Air, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hopscotch Go Corporation, is a U.S. DOT- and FAA-licensed regional air mobility company providing on-demand transportation through a fleet of Cirrus SR22 aircraft. Founded in 2009, the company operates approximately 1,400 revenue legs annually throughout the Northeast and Canada.

About Northside Hangers, LLC

Northside Hangars, LLC is a private aviation development company, which has entered into a 30 year phased lease agreement with Suffolk County, NY to construct and operate private aviation facilities at Francis S. Gabreski – Westhampton Beach Airport, on the east end of Long Island.

Contact:

Andrew Schmertz

andrew@flyhopscotch.com