CORRECTION: WGU School of Business Launches Project Management Degree

SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the press release issued on June 17, 2026, titled "WGU School of Business Launches GAC-Accredited Project Management Degree," incorrect information was provided regarding the degree program's Project Management Institute (PMI) Global Accreditation Center (GAC) status. The release stated the degree program was GAC-accredited, when it should have said that the program was intentionally designed to align with GAC's key areas of focus, positioning it for future accreditation.

Today, the WGU School of Business announced the launch of its bachelor’s degree in project management, which is designed to equip graduates with highly sought-after skills and help close a gap in workforce needs as project management specialist roles are expected to grow 6% between 2024 and 2034, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are several key differentiators of the program, including that it is tailored to labor-market needs and focuses on students’ return on investment. The program’s curriculum was intentionally designed to align with the Project Management Institute (PMI) Global Accreditation Center’s (GAC’s) key areas of focus, positioning the program for future accreditation, which will provide students with an accelerated pathway to the Project Management Professional® (PMP) certification – a qualification that appears in 34% of the job postings sampled by the School of Business.

“Employers are telling us that formal education and recognized certification matter. Yet for many aspiring professionals, the pathway to PMP eligibility requires significant professional experience before they can sit for the exam,” said Mitsu Frazier, senior vice president and executive dean, WGU School of Business. “The gap between workforce demand and accessible, accelerated preparation creates a significant opportunity, which we are embracing, for a purpose-built undergraduate program aligned directly to industry expectations.”

“When granted, GAC accreditation of WGU’s project management degree will help students advance sooner, compete more effectively in the job market and build a long-term career foundation,” Frazier said.

The Bachelor of Science degree is more practical than traditional degrees, not only because, like all WGU degrees, it is competency-based, but also because it goes beyond short-term certificates by offering a full degree pathway. The program covers the full project lifecycle: planning, execution, risk, communications and decision-making. It provides a clear entry point to project management careers and equips students with skills that can be applied immediately, signaling readiness to employers.

“As demand for project professionals rises, students need education pathways that reflect the realities of today's market, and few institutions have done more than WGU to close workforce supply-and-demand gaps at scale across the U.S.,” said David Cumberbatch, regional managing director of North America, Project Management Institute. “By preparing a degree program that aligns with PMI GAC’s key areas of focus, WGU is on the path to position future graduates for stronger career outcomes and organizational impact.”

About WGU

WGU’s mission is to change lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity. That mission drives lasting impact for individuals and communities while strengthening the talent economy of tomorrow.

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, the nonprofit was founded on the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not—and that education is a powerful catalyst for upward mobility and workforce resilience. Purpose-built as a tech-enabled, competency-based university, WGU expands access to affordable, high-quality education through workforce-aligned programs and pathways that deliver value for students, particularly those not well served by traditional higher education.

By continually reimagining how education is designed, delivered, and accessed, WGU connects talent to opportunity and advances economic mobility for individuals and families. This model prepares learners for in-demand roles and supports a workforce equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy.