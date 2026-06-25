Salem-Keizer Public Schools Partners with Edustaff to Strengthen Substitute Staffing — Keeping Current Substitutes at the Center

SALEM, Ore., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem-Keizer Public Schools (SKPS), the third largest school district in Oregon, has entered into a partnership with Edustaff to improve the management and recruitment of substitute teachers and support staff across its schools. This partnership is about building upon and strengthening the dedicated pool of substitute professionals who already serve SKPS students every day. Current substitutes are encouraged and welcomed to continue in their roles through Edustaff’s platform.

Edustaff will work closely with SKPS to transition current substitutes into its system, preserving their relationships with schools, staff, and students. The partnership aims to reduce unfilled absences, improve scheduling efficiency, provide greater continuity of instruction for students, and offer substitutes enhanced tools, resources, and support.

Edustaff is an established partner in Oregon serving over 50 K-12 organizations across the state, including over 20 school districts throughout the Willamette Valley near SKPS. The company has built a strong reputation for responsive service, transparent communication, and a genuine commitment to the educators it places. Edustaff comes to SKPS not as an outsider, but as an experienced partner that understands the unique needs of Oregon schools and communities.

“Edustaff’s model is built around the people who show up for kids every day — including substitutes and support staff. We are committed to an open, respectful transition that honors and continues the work substitutes already do in this community. SKPS is a district with enormous heart, and we are privileged to support their students, teachers, and entire staff.”

— Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

SKPS and Edustaff are actively communicating with current substitutes about next steps and how they can continue serving the district through the new platform. Both organizations are committed to maintaining an open and transparent process throughout the transition. Additional information and frequently asked questions about the district’s transition to Edustaff are available at edustaff.org/district-transition.

About Salem-Keizer Public Schools

SKPS is the third largest public school district in Oregon, serving more than 37,000 students across the Salem and Keizer communities in Marion and Polk counties. The district is committed to equitable, high-quality education for every student. For more information, visit www.salkeiz.k12.or.us.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.

Media Contact: hello@edustaff.org