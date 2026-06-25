Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Takes Delivery of Acadia, a State-of-the-Art Subsea Rock Installation Vessel

HOUSTON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, today announced it has taken delivery of Acadia, a cutting-edge Jones Act-compliant subsea rock installation vessel, from Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.





The delivery of Acadia marks a significant milestone in Great Lakes’ strategic expansion into the offshore energy sector and reinforces the Company’s commitment to supporting U.S. and international energy security ambitions. Following delivery, Acadia will mobilize to begin work on Equinor’s Empire Wind 1 project offshore New York. Upon completion, the vessel is expected to proceed directly to Ørsted’s Sunrise Wind project, also located offshore New York, supporting the buildout of offshore wind infrastructure along the U.S. East Coast. Upon completion of the two U.S. projects, the Acadia will mobilize to Europe to begin rock installation for a major offshore wind developer, keeping the Acadia utilized for the majority of 2027.

“Taking delivery of Acadia represents a transformative moment for Great Lakes and underscores our dedication to installing and protecting domestic and international offshore energy infrastructure,” said Lasse Petterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company. “This highly specialized vessel positions us at the forefront of subsea rock installation in the U.S. and international markets and enables us to play a critical role in major projects such as Empire Wind 1 and Sunrise Wind that offer a reliable, affordable, clean energy solution to the State of New York.”

Constructed by Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Acadia is the first U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-compliant subsea rock installation vessel of its kind. Designed with state-of-the-art technology, the vessel is equipped to safely and efficiently transport and precisely place rock materials on the seabed to protect subsea infrastructure, including cables and foundations for offshore wind turbines.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, which is complemented with a long history of performing significant international projects. In addition, Great Lakes is fully engaged in expanding its core business into the offshore energy industry. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean, and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production, and project management functions. In its over 136-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprising approximately 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

For further information contact:

Bill Hanson

Senior Vice President, Market Development

346-359-1010

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75398a53-1de0-4bd9-bd75-66f4749381f1