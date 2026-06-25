Cloudbeds and Vacatia Spotlight Open API-Powered Platform Extensibility at HITEC





SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers, spotlighted Vacatia at HITEC as a compelling example of how complex hospitality operators can reduce technology fragmentation while connecting the specialized functionality their businesses depend on to a modern, unified platform.

Vacatia operates across a hybrid model spanning nearly 60 independent resorts in the U.S. and the Caribbean, bringing together vacation ownership, nightly rental demand, owner services, resort operations, OTA distribution, and corporate reporting. As the company scaled across a portfolio representing more than 11,000 units and nearly 500,000 owners, its legacy systems could no longer support the flexibility, connectivity, and operational discipline required, particularly around OTA integration and the protection of owner inventory.

During the session, “The Power of Platforms: How Vacatia partnered with Cloudbeds to reduce tech fragmentation, move to profit discipline and prepare for an AI enabled future,” Kris Wallsmith, VP of Engineering at Vacatia, shared how the company uses Cloudbeds Open API to connect its proprietary timeshare technology with Cloudbeds’ unified hospitality platform.

“Vacatia shows what modern hospitality technology should make possible: one connected foundation with the flexibility to support the workflows that make each operator different,” said Aaron Ownbey, VP of Engineering at Cloudbeds. “Complex businesses should not have to choose between standardization and specialization. With Cloudbeds, they can consolidate without compromise.”

Using Cloudbeds Open API, Vacatia extended Cloudbeds around its hybrid operating model, supporting critical workflows such as protected owner inventory, OTA distribution of unused inventory, custom reporting, and large-scale property onboarding. That architecture allows Vacatia to preserve the proprietary timeshare functionality central to its business while using Cloudbeds as the modern hotel-side platform for operations, distribution, and reporting.

The partnership also turned a complex implementation into a repeatable model for scale. During major rollouts spanning more than 4,800 rooms across Orlando and Las Vegas, Cloudbeds worked side by side with Vacatia’s teams, helping train internal leaders and support future property launches. With Cloudbeds data API and reporting tools, Vacatia streamlined internal reporting and reduced the need for additional technology layers, giving corporate and property teams a clearer view of performance across the business.

“Vacatia’s business does not fit neatly into traditional hotel technology categories. We needed a platform that could support hotel operations at scale while giving us the freedom to build around the realities of vacation ownership,” said Kris Wallsmith, VP of Engineering at Vacatia. “With Cloudbeds, we found a partner willing to understand that complexity and support the architecture we needed to operate more efficiently today and keep building for what comes next.”

The session also addressed one of the industry’s most urgent technology questions: how operators can prepare for AI in practical, operationally useful ways. For Vacatia, future readiness starts with connected systems, cleaner data, and fewer manual workarounds. By bringing proprietary timeshare workflows, hotel operations, distribution, and reporting closer together through Cloudbeds, Vacatia is creating the foundation to support future use cases such as AI-enhanced guest search, seamless digital check-in, guest communications, revenue management optimization, and automated guest sentiment.

Cloudbeds Open API enables customers and more than 600 partners in the Cloudbeds Marketplace ecosystem to integrate with the platform, connect external systems, and extend Cloudbeds around specific operating needs. Built as a public, fully documented API with transparent rate limits, graceful throttling, 99.95% uptime, and public API health visibility, Cloudbeds gives developers the reliability and predictability needed to build at scale. For Vacatia, that openness has helped bring core hotel operations and proprietary timeshare workflows closer together, supporting greater operational clarity, profit discipline, and long-term flexibility.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers who demand more. The Cloudbeds platform unifies operations, distribution, guest experience, and revenue marketing, giving operators a breadth of tools to capture demand, grow direct bookings, optimize pricing, maximize upsell revenue, and act on real-time intelligence within a single system. Designed to scale with independent hotels, large hotel groups, and multi-property portfolios, Cloudbeds is trusted by tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is recognized as a top Hotel Management System, PMS, and Channel Manager — and Best Place to Work — by Hotel Tech Report for eight consecutive years.

About Vacatia

Vacatia is a provider of management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts. Founded in 2013, the company bridges traditional vacation ownership and the modern sharing economy by helping independent properties access the scale and technology typically reserved for major hotel brands. Vacatia manages nearly 60 resorts in 13 states across the U.S. and the Caribbean, serves nearly 500,000 owners, and manages more than 11,000 units.

Contact:

Denise Nelson

+19258585198

denise@buzzpr.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4219b694-5085-4a41-b639-8df63768c569