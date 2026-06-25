Changent Parent Ambassador Testifies to Congress:

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Changent Parent Ambassador Shemya Wilson testified before the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Work & Welfare, sharing how the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program helped transform her life and create a stronger future for her family.

Wilson’s testimony comes as Congress considers the future of MIECHV, the nation's only federal program dedicated to supporting evidence-based home visiting services for pregnant women and families with young children.

Wilson, a licensed social worker, community advocate, and mother from Columbus, Ohio, told lawmakers how participation in Nurse-Family Partnership® (NFP), an evidence-based home visiting model funded in part through MIECHV, provided critical support during her pregnancy and early years of motherhood. Her experience reflects the impact of MIECHV-funded home visiting nationwide. In fiscal year 2025, HRSA awarded $481.5 million through MIECHV-funded programs to 56 states, jurisdictions, and non-profit organizations, supporting evidence-based home visiting services that delivered more than 1 million home visits to over 150,000 parents and children.

Drawing on her experiences growing up amid poverty, homelessness, family instability, and violence, Wilson described how home visiting services helped her navigate anxiety during pregnancy, build confidence as a parent, access appropriate healthcare, and persevere through profound personal loss. She credited her nurse with helping her continue pursuing her education after the murder of her brother and ultimately earn her Master of Social Work degree.

Today, Wilson works full-time as a therapist helping others overcome trauma and adversity and mentoring women in her community, all while raising a son who is thriving in preschool.

“Home visiting changed the trajectory of my life,” Wilson said. “MIECHV and everyone who supported this life changing program gave me the resources to turn myself from an anxious, traumatized pregnant woman into a licensed professional, community advocate, and thriving mother. The investment made in me will continue to pay dividends for my son, my family, and my community. I am living proof that this investment works.”

“Ms. Wilson’s story demonstrates what is possible when parents receive the support they need during one of the most important periods of their lives,” said Dr. Meghan E López, Changent’s Chief Program and Network Officer. “Home visiting programs improve maternal and child health outcomes, strengthen family stability, and create opportunities that can last for generations. Congress should act quickly to reauthorize MIECHV and ensure families across the country continue to have access to these proven life-changing services.”

Changent applauds lawmakers for highlighting the importance of home visiting and urges Congress to reauthorize MIECHV well before its expiration to provide critical and robust funding to thousands of families nationwide.

The MIECHV program will be funded at $800 million in FY2027, its final year of the current five-year authorization. At this funding level, the program is expected to reach close to 20% of eligible families. Many more families could benefit from this impactful program if Congress chooses to continue expanding investment in MIECHV with another five-year reauthorization.

About Changent

Changent is a national organization dedicated to improving health outcomes by scaling and supporting data-driven programs that create lasting, multigenerational impact for children, families and communities. As the umbrella organization for Child First and Nurse Family Partnership®, Changent works to ensure every child and family has access to the resources they need to thrive. Through innovative partnerships, inclusive care and a commitment to long-term transformation, Changent empowers healthier futures for generations to come. For more information, visit changent.org.

About Changent’s Parent Ambassador Program

Changent's Parent Ambassador program elevates the voices of parents and caregivers with lived experience by equipping them with the training and support needed to be leaders in their community and advocate on behalf of Changent’s data-driven programs. Changent is committed to offering a platform for families with lived experience to be a key driver of impactful and informed advocacy.