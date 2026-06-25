BRCB Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB) securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. owns and operates a chain of drive-through coffee bars.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) Misled Investors Regarding its Growth Prospects and Financial Performance

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants filed its prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, the Company sold 16,911,764 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $20.00 per share. The Company received net proceeds of approximately $306.5 million from the Offering. The proceeds from the IPO were purportedly to be used for purchasing newly issued LLC Units from Black Rock Coffee Holdings, LLC, purchasing LLC Units from the Company’s sponsor, The Cynosure Group, LLC, and, to the extent there were remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 12, 2026, after the market closed, Black Rock Coffee released its first quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a same store growth rate of 5.2%, a four-point decline year-over-year compared to a 9.2% rate in same quarter the prior year. The Company further reported revenue of $55.45 million, missing consensus estimates. On this news, Black Rock Coffee’s stock price fell $3.32, or 30.3%, to close at $7.65 per share on May 13, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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