AiraBreeze Consumer Product Update: New Aira Breeze Portable Air Cooler Now for Sale

Phoenix, Arizona, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiraBreeze is a consumer electronics product intended for personal home use only. The product is not a medical device, certified air purification system, or HVAC professional installation system, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Consumers should follow all included safety instructions and use the product only as directed by the manufacturer's documentation.

AiraBreeze, a consumer electronics brand operated by UAB Commercecore of Kaunas, Lithuania, today announced the direct-to-consumer availability of its portable evaporative air cooler across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and additional European markets. The product is a personal cooling appliance with a three-speed fan, a refillable water tank, and an integrated air filter element.

The brand is publishing detailed product information so consumers can review specifications, pricing, warranty terms, shipping policies, and customer service contact details before purchase. Full product specifications, current pricing, refund policy, and warranty terms are available on AiraBreeze's official website.

Product Overview

AiraBreeze is a portable evaporative air cooler designed for personal home consumer use. The product cools incoming air by passing it through a water-saturated pad or filter element, releasing cooler air into the surrounding space. AiraBreeze is intended for adult consumer use and is not designed for industrial, commercial, or professional applications. It is a consumer electronics appliance, not a medical device, certified air purification system, or HVAC system for professional installation.

How AiraBreeze Works: Evaporative Cooling Technology

AiraBreeze operates on the principle of evaporative cooling, a thermodynamic process in which warm air passing over a water-saturated surface transfers heat to the water, which then evaporates and releases cooler air. The process is mechanically simpler than the compressor-based refrigeration cycle used in traditional window or split-system air conditioning units, and AiraBreeze does not require refrigerant chemicals such as R-410A or R-32 to operate.

Each fill of the internal water tank supports approximately eight hours of continuous operation, and the unit begins producing cooled air within approximately 90 seconds of activation. AiraBreeze is designed to cool personal spaces of up to approximately 215 square feet (approximately 20 square meters), with actual cooling performance varying based on ambient conditions including initial room temperature, relative humidity, ventilation, and airflow patterns within the space. Complete technical specifications are published on the official AiraBreeze website.

Product Specifications

AiraBreeze includes the following features as disclosed by the manufacturer:

Portable design intended for placement on desks, side tables, nightstands, or floor surfaces

Three fan speed settings controlled through a single-button interface

Refillable internal water tank with approximately 8-hour operating capacity per fill

Integrated filter element through which circulating air passes

Plug-and-play design connecting to standard household electrical outlets through the included power cable

Designed for use in residential indoor spaces and on covered outdoor areas with access to a standard electrical outlet

Coverage area designed for personal spaces of up to approximately 215 square feet (approximately 20 square meters)

Complete product specifications, including unit dimensions, electrical requirements, and water tank capacity, are published on the official AiraBreeze website.

How AiraBreeze Is Manufactured

AiraBreeze products are manufactured in China by licensed manufacturers. The product is produced under quality standards applicable to consumer electronics intended for distribution in the United States, the European Union, and additional regulated international markets. UAB Commercecore, the Lithuania-based business entity that owns and operates the AiraBreeze brand, oversees product sourcing, international distribution, and direct-to-consumer customer service operations.

AiraBreeze Pricing and Package Options

AiraBreeze is currently available in four package sizes through direct-to-consumer online ordering on the official AiraBreeze website:

Single unit: $59.99 per unit

Two-unit package: $54.85 per unit

Three-unit package: $47.49 per unit

Four-unit package: $44.37 per unit

Current pricing, package availability, and any applicable promotional terms are confirmed at the time of checkout. Pricing may be updated by AiraBreeze without prior notice, and consumers should verify current pricing and any applicable terms on the official AiraBreeze website before completing a purchase.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee and Return Policy

AiraBreeze offers a 30-day money-back guarantee measured from the date the consumer takes physical possession of the product. Consumers who are not satisfied with their purchase may request a refund by contacting AiraBreeze customer service within 30 days of delivery.

The refund process requires the consumer to contact AiraBreeze customer service via email to receive a return merchandise authorization code and the current return shipping address. Returned products must be unused, undamaged, and sent back in their original packaging to be eligible for a full refund. Products that have been used but remain in operable and resellable condition may be eligible for a partial refund, with a deduction applied for diminished value resulting from handling beyond what is necessary to establish the nature and functioning of the product. Consumers are responsible for return shipping costs except in cases where the returned product is defective. Refunds are processed within 14 days of AiraBreeze receiving the returned shipment and are issued through the original payment method used for the purchase. Full refund terms, conditions, and the current return mailing address are published on the official AiraBreeze website.

AiraBreeze Two-Year Warranty Coverage

All AiraBreeze units include a standard two-year warranty against manufacturing defects, measured from the date of original purchase. AiraBreeze will replace any unit found to be defective within the warranty period, provided the unit has been used as intended and has not been mechanically damaged by the user. Consumers initiating a warranty claim should contact AiraBreeze customer service via email and be prepared to provide photographs of the observed defect, the order identification number, the original purchase confirmation or payment receipt, and a brief description of the defect.

Shipping and Order Processing

AiraBreeze processes orders within one to three business days following payment confirmation. Once an order is processed, standard shipping delivery times range from 5 to 20 calendar days depending on the destination country and the shipping carrier's current schedule. Customs clearance processes, local carrier transfers, and other logistical factors in the destination country may affect delivery timing. AiraBreeze ships to consumers in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and additional European countries. International orders may be subject to import duties, sales or import value-added tax (VAT), or other taxes assessed by the destination country. Shipping costs are calculated and displayed at checkout based on the consumer's selected delivery destination.

Order Modifications and Customer Service

AiraBreeze customer service is available by email and phone for order-specific matters including order tracking, shipping address corrections, fulfillment questions, return processing, warranty claims, and general product information. Consumers seeking to cancel an order should contact AiraBreeze customer service as soon as possible after placing the order. Orders that have entered fulfillment processing or have already shipped cannot be cancelled and would need to be processed through the standard return procedure described in the previous section.

Product Safety and Important Use Considerations

AiraBreeze includes the following consumer safety considerations as disclosed by the manufacturer:

Electrical safety: AiraBreeze is a consumer electronics product containing electrical components. Consumers should follow all included installation, operation, and maintenance instructions to reduce the risk of electrical shock, fire, or property damage. Spilled water near electrical outlets may pose a shock hazard.

AiraBreeze is a consumer electronics product containing electrical components. Consumers should follow all included installation, operation, and maintenance instructions to reduce the risk of electrical shock, fire, or property damage. Spilled water near electrical outlets may pose a shock hazard. Water tank handling: AiraBreeze contains a refillable water tank as part of its evaporative cooling design. Consumers should follow water tank filling, draining, and cleaning instructions as outlined in the included product documentation.

AiraBreeze contains a refillable water tank as part of its evaporative cooling design. Consumers should follow water tank filling, draining, and cleaning instructions as outlined in the included product documentation. Adult use only: AiraBreeze is intended for adult consumer use and is not a toy. The product should be kept out of the reach of children and pets. Children should not operate the unit without adult supervision.

AiraBreeze is intended for adult consumer use and is not a toy. The product should be kept out of the reach of children and pets. Children should not operate the unit without adult supervision. Residential use only: AiraBreeze is designed for personal home consumer use and is not intended for industrial, commercial, or professional environments.

AiraBreeze is designed for personal home consumer use and is not intended for industrial, commercial, or professional environments. Not a medical or certified air purification device: AiraBreeze is not a medical device and is not a certified air purification system. The product's filter element is designed as part of the cooling system and is not certified to meet medical or HEPA air filtration standards.

AiraBreeze is not a medical device and is not a certified air purification system. The product's filter element is designed as part of the cooling system and is not certified to meet medical or HEPA air filtration standards. Extension cord use: Consumers using AiraBreeze with extension cords should verify that the extension cord is rated for the product's electrical load and is in safe operating condition.

Consumers should discontinue use of the product and contact customer service if any operational issues, electrical concerns, or water leakage occurs.

Where AiraBreeze Is Made and Regulatory Information

AiraBreeze products are manufactured in China by licensed manufacturers and are distributed in international markets by UAB Commercecore of Kaunas, Lithuania. The product is designed and marketed for sale in the United States, the European Union, and additional regulated international markets, and complies with applicable consumer electronics safety and labeling requirements in the jurisdictions where it is sold.

California residents should review the AiraBreeze product packaging and the official AiraBreeze website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, prior to purchase. Any Proposition 65 warning obligation applicable to AiraBreeze rests with the manufacturer, importer, and seller of the product. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

About AiraBreeze

AiraBreeze is a portable evaporative air cooling product designed for personal home consumer use. The brand is owned and operated by UAB Commercecore, a limited liability company incorporated in the State Enterprise Register of Lithuania under company number 302566167, with a registered office address at Savanorių pr. 363, Kaunas, Lithuania. AiraBreeze products are manufactured in China by licensed manufacturers and distributed direct-to-consumer through the brand's official website. AiraBreeze's complete product information, specifications, refund policy, warranty terms, shipping policy, and customer service resources are maintained on the official AiraBreeze website.

Contact Information

Product Email Support: support@getairabreeze.com

Customer Service Phone: +1 (251) 276-5481

Operating Company: UAB Commercecore

Registered Office Address: Savanorių pr. 363, Kaunas, Lithuania

Company Registration Number: 302566167

Product Information Disclaimer: AiraBreeze is a consumer electronics product intended for personal home use only. The product is not a medical device, certified air purification system, or HVAC system, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Individual results may vary based on use conditions, ambient temperature, humidity, and personal expectations.

Safety Disclaimer: Consumers should follow all included safety instructions and operate AiraBreeze only as directed by the manufacturer's documentation. AiraBreeze is intended for adult use and should be kept out of the reach of children. The product contains electrical components and a water tank; consumers should exercise standard caution when using electrical appliances around water.

Product and Pricing Disclaimer: Product availability, pricing, promotional terms, shipping policies, and warranty terms are determined solely by AiraBreeze and UAB Commercecore and may change without notice. Consumers should confirm current pricing, package availability, and applicable terms on the official AiraBreeze website before making any purchase decision.