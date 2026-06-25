Cosmos Health Advances International Patent Application for Its Proprietary Hydrogel Weight Management Platform Across the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Canada

Building on Its Recent Acquisition of the CCX0722 Intellectual Property, Cosmos Health Owns the Technology Outright and Is Now Pursuing Patent Protection Across Four Major Healthcare Markets Within the $190+ Billion Global Weight Management Category

Advances international patent application WO2025108566A1, titled "Hydrogel for Body Weight Management," into the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Canada — four of the world's largest healthcare markets

Builds on Cana Laboratories' acquisition of the patent application from Cloudpharm, bringing full ownership of the underlying intellectual property into the Cosmos Health portfolio, with no licensing fees, royalty-sharing, or third-party IP dependency

Three-plus years of disciplined R&D execution — from concept in 2022 through pilot production, scale-up, and final-stage development

Positioned within the rapidly growing global weight management market, estimated at $190.6 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $562.2 billion by 2033 at a 14.2% CAGR, as obesity becomes one of healthcare's most capital-intensive categories

Management believes CCX0722 represents one of Cosmos Health's most strategically significant proprietary assets, with multiple potential paths to value creation — including licensing, co-development, and strategic partnerships



CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories S.A. (“Cana”), has advanced international patent application WO2025108566A1 into the European regional phase and the national phases in the United States, Australia, and Canada.





The filings mark a significant next step in Cosmos Health's international intellectual property strategy following Cana's acquisition of the patent application from Cloudpharm P.C. (“Cloudpharm”), announced on June 8, 2026.

The patent application, titled "Hydrogel for Body Weight Management," covers proprietary hydrogel technology developed for potential applications in body weight management. Through these latest filings, Cana is seeking patent protection before the European Patent Office and the relevant patent authorities in the United States, Australia, and Canada.

How CCX0722 Works

CCX0722 works through a simple, mechanical mechanism with no systemic absorption.

Taken as a capsule before meals, the dried hydrogel absorbs water in the stomach and swells more than 100-fold into soft gel pieces that occupy stomach volume to support satiety, before naturally passing through the GI tract.





The CCX0722 Development Timeline

Throughout the development of CCX0722, the Company has taken a methodical approach, prioritizing long-term commercial value over speed. This work has involved strategic decisions around manufacturing site selection and technology transfer, an extensive evaluation of the most appropriate regulatory pathway for commercialization, and the resolution of technical matters arising during scale-up — steps the Company believes are essential to building a robust, defensible, and commercially viable platform.

The key milestones to date are set out below:

November 2022 : Cosmos Health entered the development phase for CCX0722, based on biocompatible 3D spatial fillers from natural ingredients designed to increase satiety and reduce food intake.

Cosmos Health entered the development phase for CCX0722, based on biocompatible 3D spatial fillers from natural ingredients designed to increase satiety and reduce food intake. June 2023 : The Company completed the second phase of CCX0722 development, optimizing the formulation.

The Company completed the second phase of CCX0722 development, optimizing the formulation. December 2023 : Cosmos Health announced a patent filing for its obesity and weight management product.

Cosmos Health announced a patent filing for its obesity and weight management product. July 2024 : Cosmos Health completed the pilot production and scale-up phases, advancing CCX0722 into its final development stage.

Cosmos Health completed the pilot production and scale-up phases, advancing CCX0722 into its final development stage. February 2025 : Cosmos Health entered the final development phase of CCX0722.

Cosmos Health entered the final development phase of CCX0722. June 8, 2026 : Cana acquired the CCX0722 patent application from Cloudpharm, consolidating full intellectual property ownership within the Cosmos Health group.

With this foundation in place, the advancement of international patent application WO2025108566A1 marks the latest milestone in the program — extending intellectual property protection efforts for the platform as the Company continues to evaluate its development and potential commercialization.

Strategic Significance

Obesity has become one of the most heavily capitalized treatment categories in global healthcare, with significant capital flowing toward companies that control differentiated, defensible technology. According to Grand View Research , the global weight management market was valued at $190.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $221.7 billion in 2026 to $562.2 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% over the forecast period, with growth driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity and its associated health risks.

Cosmos Health believes its outright ownership of the CCX0722 intellectual property is a meaningful differentiator: rather than licensing a third party's technology, the Company owns the underlying intellectual property and controls the manufacturing platform intended to support its development.

The selected jurisdictions represent major healthcare and consumer-health markets and form an important part of Cosmos Health's broader strategy to build an international patent portfolio around technologies capable of supporting differentiated pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, medical-device, OTC, and specialized healthcare products.

The advancement of the patent application also supports Cosmos Health's strategy of combining proprietary intellectual property with the development and manufacturing capabilities of Cana, which operates a European GMP-certified facility in Athens, Greece — providing Cosmos Health with an established platform for formulation development, scale-up, manufacturing, and potential future commercialization.

The international filings are intended to:

Preserve and strengthen the commercial value of the acquired intellectual property;

Support the future development of proprietary products based on the hydrogel platform;

Facilitate potential licensing, co-development, and strategic partnership opportunities;

Provide patent coverage in selected major healthcare markets; and

Reinforce Cosmos Health's transition toward higher-value proprietary technologies and products.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We didn't set out to license someone else's science — we set out to own it. CCX0722 is the result of more than three years of disciplined execution, and today we own the intellectual property, control the manufacturing, and direct the development roadmap. Advancing this patent application across the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Canada reflects our commitment to building a defensible position in one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in healthcare. We believe this platform has the potential to become a significant proprietary asset for the Company, and we intend to pursue its development with discipline and focus.”

As the applications proceed through examination, Cosmos Health will continue to advance the CCX0722 platform and evaluate additional scientific, regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial opportunities to maximize its long-term value. Entry into these jurisdictions does not constitute the grant of a patent; each application will undergo examination in accordance with the applicable requirements and procedures of the respective patent authority, and any future product development or commercialization will remain subject to successful technical development, regulatory requirements, and market conditions.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company’s control, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company’s business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

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