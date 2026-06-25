Durham's car accident data: 74% of serious crashes occur on 10% of streets

DURHAM, N.C., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis of Durham crash data reveals that 74% of serious injury and fatal car accidents occur on just 10% of city streets , identifying Durham's most dangerous roads and intersections ahead of the busy summer travel season.

Durham car accident lawyers at Lanier Law Group examined publicly available crash and roadway safety data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the City of Durham, finding that Durham County recorded 10,004 traffic crashes, 34 fatalities and 3,512 non-fatal injuries in 2024, according to NCDOT's 2024 Durham County Crash Profile .

The findings come as the summer travel season brings heavier traffic volumes, family road trips and more inexperienced drivers onto North Carolina roads while school is out of session. The analysis highlights where Durham's most serious crashes occur as families head out for vacations, summer activities and holiday travel.

Roads identified through Durham's High Injury Network include Fayetteville Road, Guess Road, Hillsborough Road, N.C. 54, N.C. 55 and North Roxboro Street. The network represents the small percentage of Durham streets where the majority of the city's serious injury and fatal crashes occur.

Lanier Law Group attorneys compiled the analysis using publicly available crash and roadway safety data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the City of Durham Accident Reduction Program, Durham's High Injury Network and related transportation safety studies. North Carolina follows a contributory negligence standard, meaning even partial fault can affect an injury victim's ability to recover damages.

"Old Chapel Hill Road and Shannon Road ranked as Durham's most dangerous intersection based on crash severity. That level of concentration suggests these crashes are not random," said Durham personal injury attorney Lisa Lanier , president and CEO of Lanier Law Group. “Serious collisions continue to occur in the same locations year after year, creating opportunities for both greater driver awareness and roadway safety improvements."

Poor traffic signal timing, inadequate pavement markings, insufficient signage, poor lighting, heavy turning movements and obstructed visibility are common factors contributing to crashes at high-risk intersections, according to City of Durham transportation safety studies .

Durham traffic safety: Common questions

What roads should I be extra careful on when driving in Durham?

Roads such as Hillsborough Road, Guess Road, Holloway Street, Anderson Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and North Roxboro Street see a disproportionate share of the city's serious injury and fatal crashes.

Where do the worst car accidents happen in Durham?

The City of Durham reports that approximately 74% of serious injury and fatal crashes occur on just 10% of city streets. Old Chapel Hill Road and Shannon Road ranked as the city's most dangerous intersection based on the Crash Severity Index .

Why do so many crashes happen on the same roads over and over?

Factors such as poor traffic signal timing, inadequate pavement markings, limited visibility, heavy turning traffic and insufficient signage can contribute to higher crash rates.

Is summer really a more dangerous time to drive?

Summer often brings more vehicles onto the road, including vacation travelers and teen drivers who are out of school. Increased traffic volume can create more opportunities for crashes, particularly on roads that already experience a high number of serious collisions.

What should I do if I'm involved in a car accident in Durham?

If you're involved in a crash, prioritize safety, call 911 if needed, document the scene, exchange information with the other driver and seek medical attention if you're injured. Keeping records and photos can also be helpful later when filing an insurance claim or pursuing compensation for injuries.

Can a dangerous road or intersection contribute to a car accident claim?

In some situations, road design issues, poor visibility, inadequate signage or other roadway conditions may play a role in a crash. Determining whether those factors contributed typically requires a detailed investigation.

Understanding what to do after a car accident can make a significant difference in health outcomes and legal options. For North Carolina drivers injured in a car accident, Lanier Law Group provides guidance on navigating the legal process. For more information, call 866-380-9961.