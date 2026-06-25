Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Lakeland Industries, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, the Company misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (i) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (ii) accordingly, the Company overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland’s financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of the respective operations of recent acquisitions; (iii) Lakeland’s business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; and (iv) accordingly, the Company overstated the strength of its tariff mitigation measures and SSQ M&A strategy.

If you currently own LAKE and purchased prior to December 1, 2023 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at sophiaanne@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814