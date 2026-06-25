Investview's Conectiv Launches MyLife Wellness Focused on Health Optimization

HAVERFORD, Pa., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conectiv, a lifestyle optimization platform operated by Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), announced an expansion into health and wellness to benefit both its members and the general public. MyLife Wellness is a new platform that offers opportunities for self-improvement via supplements and skincare products as well as discounted pricing and benefits for Conectiv members.

MyLife Wellness is a line of science-backed and clean-ingredient products that include skincare, supplements and coffee. Examples of products include:

Amaze: A formula to support metabolic balance, digestion and other gut health functions

A formula to support metabolic balance, digestion and other gut health functions Drive: A formula designed to support cognitive function and energy

A formula designed to support cognitive function and energy Alive: A latte mix made from superfood ingredients to support vitality

A latte mix made from superfood ingredients to support vitality Dream: A nighttime recovery formula designed to promote deep, restorative sleep

A nighttime recovery formula designed to promote deep, restorative sleep Amplify: A peptide serum that helps refine and plump skin

A peptide serum that helps refine and plump skin Infuse: An overnight moisturizer designed to hydrate and help skin repair itself during sleep

An overnight moisturizer designed to hydrate and help skin repair itself during sleep Glow: An instant firming serum that helps smooth and tighten skin for a radiant finish



“MyLife Wellness combines premium ingredients with modern wellness science to create high-performance formulas designed to support noticeable real-world results,” said Chad Garner, president of Conectiv.

Skincare and wellness products are also available in bundles for increased value. The Radiance Protocol Package bundles skincare products Glow, Amplify and Infuse. The Vitality Stack bundles wellness products Amaze, Drive, Dream and the Alive latte mix.

MyLife Wellness operates as a standalone e-commerce store, and non-Conectiv members can shop. However, it also integrates with Conectiv to provide additional benefits for members:

Members get discounted pricing on all MyLife Wellness products.

Members can sell MyLife Wellness products at discounted prices, creating an additional income stream for themselves within the Conectiv ecosystem.

Products are currently available at mylifewellness.com , and non-members can get free shipping on orders over $100.

About Conectiv

Conectiv is a lifestyle optimization platform under Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), offering members access to financial education and trading tools through ConeqtX, and health and wellness products through MyLife Wellness. For more information, visit conectivglobal.com .

About Investview

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a diversified series of business units across key sectors, including a direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) marketing platform designed to promote, sell, and distribute its products and services through a global network of independent distributors directly to end users without reliance on traditional retail intermediaries; a manufacturing division focused on proprietary over-the-counter aesthetics, health, nutrition and cognitive wellness products for distribution across wholesale and retail markets through its DTC marketing platform and otherwise; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining. For more information on Investview, please visit: www.investview.com .

FDA Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements expect that we will be able to expand the scope and scale of our Conectiv network, despite the reductions in revenue experienced by this business segment during 2025 and followed by the more significant contraction in the business that occurred during Q1 of 2026. These expectations assume that our recent onboarding of certain other direct selling networks will result in material additional sales growth, even though no such sales growth can be assured as these other direct selling networks that we onboarded consist solely of independent distributors who are not contractually or otherwise required to sell any Conectiv products or services. Our forward-looking statements also assume that we may be able to monetize certain of our private investment units at a profit, even though we have neither secured the formal written consent of our SPV sponsor to that effect; nor have we secured any formal commitment for the purchase of those units. Growth is also expected from our Manufacturing and Development of Health, Skincare and Wellness Products Segment, as we continue to seek out and onboard additional products for sale, even though we have over time experienced reduction in sales of that business unit and have no customer or other sales commitments upon which to base that expectation.

Furthermore, all of our forward-looking statements presume that we will be able to continue to operate as a going concern in the long-term. As noted in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, should we be unable to monetize all or a portion of our private investments at the amounts we believe are reflective of market value, and should our strategic initiatives fail to mitigate our losses from operations or otherwise achieve their targeted objectives, then in the absence of our ability to access additional debt or equity capital, our ability to sustain our operations in the long-term as a going concern may be subject to doubt. More information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included from time to time in our public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

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