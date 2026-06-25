The Beach Street Inn Welcomes Returning Chef to Periwinkles Kitchen

St. Martins, New Brunswick, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Robert H. Bradshaw, an internationally experienced chef returning to New Brunswick after more than three decades in the United Kingdom, has joined the kitchen at the on-site restaurant Periwinkles at The Beach Street Inn, with the appointment taking effect for the inn's 2026 season opening on 28 May 2026. The hire strengthens the kitchen at Periwinkles for the resumption of the inn's full hospitality operation in St. Martins, New Brunswick, on the Bay of Fundy coast, after the seasonal winter close.

The Beach Street Inn provides restaurant dining at Periwinkles for inn guests and visiting diners across St. Martins, drawing on Bay of Fundy ingredients across an evening dinner service and a breakfast included for overnight guests. Looking out toward Beach Street and St. Martins Beach, the dining room reflects the proximity of the working fishery rather than treating it as a backdrop, with Bay of Fundy scallops and mussels among the regional produce that shapes the kitchen's seasonal direction.

Bradshaw brings more than thirty years of professional culinary experience, the last two decades of it spent in major stadium and event-hospitality operations in London, England. Most recently, he served as Head Chef of Conferencing and Events at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, where he led large-scale culinary operations in a fast-paced environment, managing a brigade of approximately 60 chefs and overseeing food service for up to 10,000 guests during match-day operations and major events. His background spans menu development, food-safety standards, inventory and cost control, conference and event catering, and high-volume food production.

At Tottenham Hotspur, Bradshaw also led sustainability-focused culinary initiatives for the club's 2025 conferencing and events program, with an emphasis on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, plant-rich menu development, food-waste reduction, and staff training in environmentally conscious hospitality. That sourcing-led approach aligns with the kitchen he now steps into at Periwinkles, which sits a short walk from the harbour, with the day's catch shaping the menu. He has also been associated with developing kitchen teams and mentoring junior chefs across his career, an emphasis he brings into the Periwinkles kitchen.

"Bringing a chef of Robert's international experience back to this coast is exactly the kind of depth I have wanted in the Periwinkles kitchen," said Beth Winkle, owner of The Beach Street Inn. "We are a short walk from the harbour, the scallops and mussels come from the bay we look out on, and the food on the plate should hold its own against the setting. Having someone who has cooked at that scale, and is now choosing to come home to the Bay of Fundy, gives our guests that dining room from the moment we open on 28 May."

The chef appointment runs alongside the inn's broader 2026 reopening plans. Periwinkles serves dinner from 5:00 pm and the included guest breakfast from 8:00 am during the open season, with Henry's Bar on the same site running an afternoon program from 4:00 pm. The dining room operates as both a destination for visiting diners and the breakfast room for inn guests staying across the inn's 14 individually styled rooms.

The seafood-led direction of the Periwinkles menu reflects the inn's position on the Bay of Fundy, a body of water known for the highest tides on record and for the productivity of the inshore fisheries those tides drive. The kitchen sources from the same coast that guests look out on from the dining room and from the inn's harbour-facing rooms.

Constructed in 1890 during the village's shipbuilding era, the building that houses the inn sits on the Beach Street frontage overlooking St. Martin's Harbour. The inn has traded under its current ownership identity since 2021, and the Winkle family's connection to Beach Street dates back to 1942, when Beth Winkle's grandfather, Harry, purchased five cottages overlooking the harbour.

Bradshaw's appointment is among the first updates the inn has confirmed for its 2026 season, as Periwinkles prepares to reopen to guests and visiting diners. Further information about the 2026 dining program at Periwinkles is available on the inn's website, with seasonal updates posted to the inn's Facebook page throughout the open season.









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For more information about The Beach Street Inn, contact the company here:



The Beach Street Inn

Henry Winkle

+1 506-833-4772

henrywinkle@me.com

16 Beach St,

St. Martins,

NB E5R 1C7,

Canada