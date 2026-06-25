TVAR Solutions Awarded Spot on NASA SEWP VI Contract

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVAR Solutions, a leading small business enterprise IT provider for the Federal Government and Systems Integrators, today announced it has been awarded a contract under Category A of NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

NASA recently selected 364 contractors under Category A for the program’s next generation of federal IT procurement. This category comprises a diverse mix of technology providers, systems integrators, cybersecurity firms, cloud specialists, and IT resellers supporting federal agencies nationwide. The SEWP VI vehicle streamlines federal access to cutting-edge IT products and services, allowing agencies to rapidly meet evolving mission requirements.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to be selected for NASA SEWP VI,” said Sam O’Daniel, President and CEO of TVAR Solutions. “This award represents a significant opportunity for TVAR to expand our support of Federal agencies with innovative technology solutions and exceptional service. We look forward to helping our customers accelerate mission success through this highly respected contract vehicle.”

Through SEWP VI, TVAR Solutions will deliver enterprise IT solutions, cybersecurity technologies, cloud offerings, and emerging capabilities that enable agencies to modernize securely.

For more information, visit www.tvarsolutions.com .

About TVAR Solutions: Founded in 2006 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, TVAR Solutions is a small business enterprise solutions provider focused on solving complex technical challenges for the Federal Government and its Systems Integrators. TVAR brings integrity, vast industry knowledge, and unrivaled customer service to enable the success of customer missions.

Media Contact: Lauren Baird

Director of Marketing & Partnerships

Lauren.baird@tvarsolutions.com

(571) 243-9619