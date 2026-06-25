MKS Expanding Manufacturing Capability to Enable Next Wave of AI Build-Out

ANDOVER, Mass., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced the expansion of its Atotech equipment manufacturing site in Guangzhou, China.

With an investment of USD 25 million, the expansion will add approximately 323,000 square feet of manufacturing and operations space and is expected to double the site’s production capacity upon completion, which is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

This investment reinforces MKS’ ongoing commitment to customers across Asia, where localized manufacturing, speed, and responsiveness are increasingly critical. The expansion is driven by sustained growth in AI-related markets — particularly in semiconductor, advanced packaging, and advanced PCB applications — where customers demand greater scale, faster turnaround, and closer technical collaboration.

The new facility expansion is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing operations, enhancing capabilities across production, final assembly, logistics, and testing and validation. Beyond increased manufacturing capacity, the site will continue to support R&D activities, while strengthening global technology collaboration with customers and original equipment manufacturers.

To support more sustainable operations, the facility will incorporate a photovoltaic power system designed to supply a significant portion of its daytime electricity demand, contributing to improved energy efficiency and long-term sustainable growth.

“Expanding our operations in Asia strengthens our ability to support customers in one of the world’s most dynamic electronics manufacturing hubs,” said Dave Henry, Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing and General Manager, Materials Solutions Division. “By increasing capacity, enhancing operational efficiency, and advancing innovation, we are improving responsiveness to customer demand while building a strong foundation to support the next wave of AI-driven growth globally.”

“This expansion reinforces Guangzhou’s strategic role within our global manufacturing network,” said Tassilo Thuene, Vice President and General Manager, Equipment Business, Materials Solutions Division. “With added capacity, enhanced testing and validation capabilities, and greater operational flexibility, we are well positioned to meet evolving customer requirements and enable the next wave of innovation in advanced electronics and AI-related applications.”

The expanded facility is designed to streamline production flows, reduce complexity, shorten lead times, and improve delivery reliability. Once fully ramped, the site is expected to generate significant additional annual output, further strengthening MKS’ position in high-growth electronics markets.

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

About the Atotech Brand

Atotech, a brand within the Materials Solutions Division of MKS, develops leading process and manufacturing technologies for advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing. Applying a comprehensive systems-and-solutions approach, the Atotech portfolio includes chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative and high-technology applications. These solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including datacenter, consumer electronics and communications infrastructure, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, MKS delivers pioneering solutions through its Atotech brand – combined with unparalleled on-site support for customers worldwide. For more information, please visit us at atotech.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding MKS’ manufacturing and operations expansion plans, expected production capacity and output, ability to support customer needs, and anticipated demand and growth opportunities in high-growth electronics markets. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein, including as a result of the factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

MKS Contact:

Bill Casey

Vice President, Marketing

Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com

KEKST CNC Contact:

Kerry Kelly, Partner

Kekst CNC

Email: kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com