Base Carbon Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (together, with affiliates, “Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”).
A total of 51,205,311 common shares, representing 50.777% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting. Six (6) directors were elected to the Company’s board for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:
|Director Nominee
|# of Votes in Favour
|% of Votes in Favour
|# of Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|Catherine Flax
|46,684,011
|99.971%
|13,466
|0.029%
|Margot Naudie
|45,192,288
|96.782%
|1,502,666
|3.218%
|Bruce Tozer
|46,684,806
|99.978%
|10,347
|0.022%
|Michael Costa
|46,693,281
|99.996%
|1,872
|0.004%
|Andrew Fedak
|46,174,787
|98.886%
|520,366
|1.114%
|Adrian Morante
|46,684,811
|99.978%
|10,346
|0.022%
Shareholders voted in favour of appointing BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration:
|# of Votes in Favour
|% of Votes in Favour
|# of Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|51,175,032
|99.941%
|30,279
|0.059%
For more information refer to the management information circular dated May 13, 2026, available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Base Carbon
Base Carbon provides capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved in the global carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and reduction projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.
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Tel: +1 647 952 3979
E-mail: investorrelations@basecarbon.com
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