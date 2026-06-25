Clarksville, MO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bee Naturals, a woman-owned FDA-registered skincare manufacturer, today released a report examining the rise of high-concentration niacinamide products in the skincare market, finding that ingredient balance and overall formulation design may play a greater role in product performance and skin tolerability than increasingly higher niacinamide percentages alone. The report highlights that the clinical studies supporting niacinamide's benefits for barrier repair, tone correction and oil balance were largely conducted at lower concentration levels than many products currently marketed to consumers.

As the skincare market races toward ever-higher active percentages, with niacinamide serums now reaching 10, 12, even 20 percent, woman-owned manufacturer Bee Naturals is making a deliberately contrarian argument: the proportion of all ingredients matter more than the size of any one of them.

The company's position centers on niacinamide, the form of vitamin B3 that now appears on a large share of skincare labels. Bee Naturals formulates its niacinamide serum at 6 percent, a figure it chose to sit just above the 2-to-5-percent range used in the landmark clinical studies behind the ingredient's reputation for barrier repair, tone correction and oil balance. The research that established those benefits never tested the much higher concentrations now sold as premium, and no published head-to-head study shows that 12 percent works better than 6.

"A bigger number on the front of the bottle is easy to sell and hard to justify," said Barbara T Chappuis, founder of Bee Naturals. "What actually changes how skin responds is how the ingredients are balanced together. We formulate the whole system, not one loud headline active."

That philosophy shapes the company's broader approach. Instead of maximizing a single ingredient, Bee Naturals treats each formula as a set of proportions tuned to a specific skin type and concern, from reactive and sensitive skin to oily, combination and aging skin. Supporting ingredients are adjusted around the active so the finished product stays well tolerated across a wide range of users. That balance is the practical reason for the 6 percent level: high enough to do the work the studies describe, and low enough to stay below the range where flushing and irritation reports begin to climb.

The argument holds up because of how the products are made. Bee Naturals manufactures in its own FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facility in Clarksville, Missouri, which means the percentage printed on the label is the percentage in the bottle. The company describes itself as a manufacturer that sells direct, rather than a marketing company that licenses formulas it does not control.

"Proportion is the part of formulation customers never see and brands rarely talk about," Barbara T Chappuis added. "It is also the part that decides whether a product works for the person using it. We would rather get that right than win a numbers race." Bee Naturals' niacinamide line is available through the company's direct-to-consumer store and major online marketplaces. About Bee Naturals Bee Naturals is a woman-owned, FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant manufacturer of natural skincare and personal care products based in Clarksville, Missouri. The company formulates and produces its own products and sells direct to consumers, as well as through wholesale and contract manufacturing.

About Bee Naturals

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