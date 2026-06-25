Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Satisfaction of conditions for completion of merger

Dubai, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference is made to the announcement by Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the “Company”) on 29 May 2026 regarding the proposed merger pursuant to which a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS is to merge with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS (the "Merger"). The Company is pleased to announce that all conditions to completion of the Merger are expected to be satisfied as of 1:00 PM ET on 26 June 2026, subject to continued satisfaction of customary closing conditions through to that time.

Upon completion, shareholders of the Company will receive cash consideration amounting to USD 19.00 per Company share. In order to facilitate an orderly settlement of payment of the consideration, the Company will request that the Oslo Stock Exchange suspends trading in the Company's shares with effect from and including 29 June 2026.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. The Company's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. The Company also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of third party-owned drilling units. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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