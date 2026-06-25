Insiders Capital Launches Private Ecosystem in Dubai for High-Earning Entrepreneurs Building Lasting Wealth

Dubai, DUBAI, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insiders Capital, a Dubai-based private membership ecosystem for entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors, today announced the expansion of its private wealth-building platform designed to help high-earning entrepreneurs access investment education, curated deal flow, strategic networking opportunities, and wealth structuring resources. The ecosystem operates through four core pillars: Capital, Network, Concierge, and Properties, supporting members focused on building long-term wealth beyond their primary businesses.

Arthur Thomson, founder of Insiders – private membership platform for entrepreneurs building international wealth structures, Dubai

Founded by entrepreneur Arthur Thomson, Insiders Capital was created to address a common challenge among successful founders: transforming business income into diversified, durable wealth through access to education, relationships, and opportunities typically found within private investment networks.

Most entrepreneurs are great at making money. Very few are great at keeping it, protecting it, or making it grow outside of their business. The infrastructure that turns income into lasting wealth: investment thesis, private deal flow, vetted co-investors, off-market real estate, trust and holding structures, private banking access, multiple passports, and the right legal and accounting partners has historically been locked behind doors that financial performance alone doesn't open.

Insiders Capital, founded by Arthur Thomson and based in Dubai, was built for that gap. It brings together entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors who are already high earners with real cash set aside and are now looking to build something durable with that capital. The ecosystem operates across four pillars: Capital, Network, Concierge, and Properties known collectively, and casually, as "Insiders."

Arthur built Insiders because it's what he genuinely loves doing. He did it for himself first, then for his close friends: helping them structure their wealth, connecting them to the right people, finding the best deals. Once that circle grew, he realized this was worth building into something bigger. Insiders Capital is the result.

About Arthur Thomson

Arthur Thomson started his first venture at 17. Now 25 and based in Dubai, he has built and operated businesses across investments, management and marketing agencies, and softwares including getallmylinks.com, which became one of the largest link-in-bio platforms on social media with over 300 million site visits per month.

Arthur, alongside his team of analysts and lawyers, personally sources and evaluates investment opportunities: reviewing contracts, building a full thesis on every opportunity, and sharing the upside and the risks with members in real time. Members can choose to follow his positions or not. He also holds equity stakes in software companies including Aliremote.com, Readyt.ai and others, and actively manages his own diversified portfolio across multiple (uncorrelated) asset classes.

He founded Insiders Capital after recognizing a pattern: the founders around him were making serious money but had no structure, no diversification, and no one showing them how to actually build wealth. Insiders is his answer to that problem, an ecosystem designed to take high earners from rich to wealthy.

Follow Arthur on Instagram and on YouTube.

The Four Pillars

Capital

The Capital pillar is where members learn to invest and build real wealth. It starts with the TPM system: Track, Protect, Multiply built on the principle that protecting your capital always comes before growing it.

Members get access to over 180 training videos covering everything from portfolio construction to macroeconomics and geopolitics, so they understand the context behind every investment decision. Arthur and his team share their positions in real time, explain what's happening in the markets, and answer every question members have. The goal isn't to predict the market, it's to be positioned for it.

On top of the education, the Capital pillar gives members access to private deal flow: equity stakes in private companies, pre-IPO access, co-investment opportunities, and allocations into asset classes including stocks, crypto, DeFi protocols, real estate, royalties, metals, and private funds. Deal flow that typically circulates inside private equity firms, family offices, and institutional networks.

Arthur and his team of analysts and lawyers evaluate every opportunity before presenting it to members with a clear thesis including the pros and the cons. Members see exactly what Arthur invests in, why, and can decide whether to follow.

But the Capital pillar goes beyond deal flow and education. It also connects members to private banking in jurisdictions like Singapore, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Dubai. It helps with multiple passport strategies, trust and holding structures, introductions to vetted accountants and lawyers, company creation, and potential business partnerships through the network. Whatever a member needs to structure and protect their wealth, Insiders connect them to the right people.

In addition, Insiders facilitates introductions to vetted external funds for members seeking managed exposure.

To be clear: Insiders Capital does not manage assets or provide regulated investment advice. Every member makes their own decisions.

Network

The Network pillar is the community layer. It runs private events, trips, masterminds, and curated introductions across the geographies where members operate.

The point isn't volume of contacts, it's quality. Admission criteria define who gets in, which means every introduction inside the network carries a baseline of credibility that open networks simply can't offer.

Members don't just connect online. They meet in person, share what's working, challenge each other, and build real relationships with people who are on the same path. They find business opportunities, form partnerships, and become business partners. For many, this becomes the most valuable part of the membership, being surrounded by people who are further ahead, equally driven, and focused on building real wealth.

The ecosystem's activity and Arthur's thinking on entrepreneurship and wealth structuring can be followed on Instagram and on YouTube.

Concierge

The Concierge pillar handles premium travel and lifestyle management for people who move across multiple countries regularly: flights, hotels, logistics, and exclusive experiences.

For members, concierge services are provided at cost: no markup, no commission. The same services are also available to non-members at market rates, but without the priority access or preferential pricing that members receive.

Concierge operates as a standalone service within the ecosystem. More at insiders.capital/concierge.

Properties

The Properties pillar surfaces real estate investment opportunities primarily in Dubai (and now Bali) that don't show up on public listing platforms. Off-plan developments, secondary market deals, and vetted investment properties. The team has been operating in the UAE real estate market for over 10 years, with over 10 figures in total transaction volume.

Members get priority access. The team helps with sourcing, introductions, and logistics, but every investment decision belongs to the member.

Properties also facilitate group investments: for example, acquiring a villa, renovating it, and flipping it. Members invest, and the operations are handled by trusted renovation partners.

Properties is also a standalone service. Non-members can access it, but members always get priority. More at insiders.capital/properties.

Who This Is For

Insiders is for one type of person: someone who already makes money, has real savings and a growing net worth, and is now trying to build something durable with it. In practice, that includes:

E-commerce founders who want to diversify beyond their primary business into private equity, stocks, real estate, or multi-currency structures.

Agency and marketing operators with strong margins who want to allocate capital into private assets without dealing with institutional fund minimums.

SaaS founders and startup operators generating revenue across multiple markets who need international financial and legal infrastructure that matches their complexity.

Infopreneurs, coaches, and online business owners who have built significant income and are looking for structure, diversification, and real wealth building beyond their core business.

Physical business owners who generate strong cash flow and want access to deals, networks, and financial strategies they can't find on their own.

In short: any high-earning entrepreneur or business owner with an interesting profile who makes money, has capital set aside, and is looking to diversify and build lasting wealth.

The members aren't here to learn how to make money. They already do. They're here because they're done watching their cash sit in a bank account or worse, losing money on investments they don't fully understand because they're poorly advised and badly surrounded.

Membership is selective. Insiders reviews each candidate's professional profile and trajectory to ensure quality within the network and alignment among its investors. This isn't a formality, it's what makes the ecosystem worth being in.

Why Dubai

Dubai is an exceptional city. It attracts some of the smartest, most ambitious, and most successful people in the world. It's the kind of place where everyone passes through at least once or twice a year whether for business, friends, or opportunity. That makes it the best possible home base for a community like Insiders.

Insiders Capital is headquartered in Dubai, and the core team is based here alongside a significant portion of the membership. But the network is global. Members are spread across the U.S., the UK, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Insiders supports them online wherever they are.

What Insiders Is Not

Worth being direct about the boundaries:

Not a regulated investment fund or advisory firm. Insiders shows members what Arthur and his team invest in, shares everything openly, and connects members to the right people. It doesn't manage assets or provide regulated investment advice. Every member is responsible for their own decisions.

Not a startup accelerator. No seed funding, no support for businesses still finding product-market fit. The members Insiders serves have already built something. The ecosystem picks up from there.

Not an open network. There's no self-sign-up. The admission process is how quality stays consistent for existing members.

This article is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or legal counsel. Any investment or wealth structuring decision should be based on independent analysis from qualified licensed professionals in the relevant jurisdiction.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Insiders and who is it for?

Insiders Capital is a private membership ecosystem based in Dubai, founded by Arthur Thomson. Commonly referred to simply as "Insiders," it's built for entrepreneurs and investors who already generate significant revenue, have an established and growing net worth, and are now focused on building durable wealth. The ecosystem gives access to private capital deal flow, a comprehensive investment education through the TPM system, a vetted peer network, premium concierge services at cost, and selected real estate opportunities. In essence, Insiders exist to take high earners from rich to wealthy through the right contacts, the right knowledge, and a focus on quality over quantity. Members are active primarily in the U.S., UK, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

What kind of investments does the Capital pillar give access to?

Private company equity, co-investment arrangements, pre-IPO access, stocks, crypto, DeFi protocols, real estate, royalties, and alternative assets including metals and private funds. Arthur and his team of analysts and lawyers source and evaluate every opportunity, sharing a full thesis including risks with members in real time. Members also receive introductions to private banking, access to trust and holding structures, multiple passport strategies, and connections to vetted accountants, lawyers, and potential business partners. Insiders also facilitates introductions to vetted external funds for members seeking managed exposure. Insiders does not do venture capital. It does not manage assets or provide regulated investment advice. Members make their own decisions and are encouraged to work with a licensed advisor.

How does the admission process work?

Each candidate's professional profile and trajectory is reviewed. During the process, the team looks at whether the candidate is aligned with Insiders' vision, whether there's a good personal fit, whether they already know existing members, what interests them most, and what their current knowledge and experience looks like. Prospective members can reach out through Instagram or visit insiders.capital. Qualified candidates are invited to a private call with Arthur to discuss mutual fit before any commitment is made.

Why is Insiders based in Dubai?

Dubai is where everyone passes through. It's an exceptional city that attracts smart, ambitious, successful people from every corner of the world. The team is based here, a large portion of the membership is here, and it's the natural hub for in-person events, masterminds, and community building. That said, Insiders isn't limited to Dubai, the network is global, and members are supported online wherever they are.

Is Insiders a regulated financial services provider?

No. Insiders Capital is a private membership ecosystem. It shows members what Arthur and his team invest in, shares positions and thesis in real time, and connects members to the right professionals and opportunities. It does not manage assets, provide regulated investment advice, or offer legal or tax counsel. Members are responsible for their own investment decisions and compliance with their local regulations.

Where does Insiders hold its events and masterminds?

Events and regular community activities: padel tournaments, morning runs, business dinners, yacht parties, supercar meetups happen weekly in Dubai, which is the heart of the ecosystem. Masterminds are currently held in Dubai, Cape Town, Bali and Europe, with plans to expand to the US. Trips are organized globally. When members are in the same city, local meetups happen organically. Insiders is not the kind of community that does one dinner every two months, it's active every single week.

How is Insiders different from a standard mastermind group or business network?

Most business networks offer one thing: connections. Insiders combines four: private capital access with real-time position sharing, a qualified peer network, concierge services at cost, and real estate deal flow under a single selective membership. Members also get access to over 180 training videos, monthly calls (and replays), direct access to Arthur's investment thesis, introductions to experts across banking, legal, accounting, and real estate, and weekly in-person events. The value compounds at the intersection of those pillars. On top of that, Insiders introduces members to a wide range of experts and professionals, and the in-real-life component is a core differentiator, this is a community that meets, connects, and builds together in person, every week.

What makes Arthur Thomson's approach different?

Arthur doesn't teach from a textbook. He invests his own capital, sources his own deals with his team of analysts and lawyers, and shares everything including the risks with members in real time. He started at 17, has operated across stocks, crypto, agencies, software, and private investing, and built Insiders because the infrastructure he needed didn't exist for independent entrepreneurs. His approach is built on a simple belief: most people don't know how to invest, and the ones who try often lose money because they're badly advised or badly surrounded. Insiders exists to change that, to show members what's possible, build a custom investment strategy for each of them, bring clarity and ultimately make them independent. Arthur doesn't want members to be dependent on Insiders. He wants them to outgrow it.

About Insiders Capital

Insiders Capital is a private membership ecosystem headquartered in Dubai, UAE, founded by Arthur Thomson. Often referred to simply as "Insiders," it serves entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors with established revenue and a growing net worth who are building lasting wealth. The ecosystem operates across four pillars: Capital (private deal flow, co-investment introductions, real-time position sharing, TPM investment education, and wealth structuring services including private banking, multiple passports, trusts, and legal introductions), Network (weekly events, masterminds, trips, and curated introductions), Concierge (premium travel and lifestyle services at cost for members, available to non-members at market rates insiders.capital/concierge), and Properties (selected real estate investment opportunities with over 10 years of UAE market experience and 10 figures in transaction volume: insiders.capital/properties). Members are active primarily in the US, UK, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Follow Arthur Thomson on Instagram and on YouTube. More at insiders.capital.

Insiders Network mastermind event – private gathering for high-performing entrepreneurs and investors, Dubai

Press Inquiries

Arthur Thomson

Mail: press [at] insiders.capital

Number: +971 50 843 9797

Website: https://insiders.capital

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wXd34EsAWYY