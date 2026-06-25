TAWANI Foundation Reaffirms Commitment with a $100,000 Pride Month Grant to Advocates for Trans Equality Education Fund

Chicago, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Foundation, the philanthropic arm of TAWANI Enterprises, Inc., founded by Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker (Ret.), has announced a $100,000 grant to Advocates for Trans Equality Education Fund (A4TE) in recognition of Pride Month. A4TE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the legal and political rights of transgender people in the United States. The grant will help support organizational staffing, as well as state and national advocacy initiatives and litigation efforts aimed at protecting and expanding transgender rights.

“During Pride Month, we are reminded of both the progress made and the work still ahead in securing full equality for transgender people and the broader LGBTQ+ community,” said LTC Jennifer Pritzker USA (RET). " A democratic society must ensure equal rights and liberties for all, leaving no one excluded. A4TE is at the forefront of that work, advancing protections through legal advocacy, policy engagement, and public education. TAWANI Foundation is honored to support their efforts during this important time of recognition and reflection, and to invest in work that strengthens dignity, safety, and equal rights for all.”

Established in 2024, Advocates for Trans Equality Education Fund (A4TE) was formed through the merger of the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund (TLDEF), two leading national organizations dedicated to advancing transgender civil rights. The merger was conceived in 2022 amid a rapidly evolving policy landscape and increasing legislative activity affecting transgender individuals.

Over the past two decades, NCTE and TLDEF have helped transform the landscape of transgender rights in the United States. NCTE secured more than 100 federal policy changes and helped defeat hundreds of anti-trans state bills, while TLDEF won landmark legal victories that expanded access to accurate identity documents, protected transgender students, and challenged discriminatory healthcare policies. Together, the organizations strengthened nondiscrimination protections, amplified transgender voices through advocacy and research, and advanced equality in workplaces, schools, healthcare systems, and government services.

Recently, A4TE led a coalition of more than 60 organizations urging Congress to protect transgender students from discrimination in schools. The organization also continues to publish findings from the U.S. Trans Survey, the largest survey of transgender people in the country, and to provide legal resources and policy analysis to help communities respond to federal and state actions affecting transgender rights.

“TAWANI Foundation’s investment supports the litigation and policy work that protects and advances the rights of transgender people,” said A4TE Chief Advancement Officer Jami Westerhold. “Through strategic legal advocacy, federal policy engagement, and state-level policy expertise, this support strengthens our ability to respond to emerging challenges and secure lasting protections for the future.”

To learn more about TAWANI Foundation grants, visit https://tawanifoundation.org/our-grants. TAWANI Foundation is a private foundation that accepts applications by invitation only. There is no open application period.

About TAWANI Foundation

Founded in 2002 by notable philanthropist and entrepreneur Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), TAWANI Enterprises' philanthropic organization, TAWANI Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) that provides support in the areas of arts and culture, historical preservation, health and wellness, education, environmental initiatives, including Antarctic research and expedition, and LGBTQ+ inclusion and human rights, specifically to further tolerance and promote inclusion to bring people together to focus on larger goals. TAWANI Foundation's vision is to make a sustained and measurable difference for organizations that focus on enriching knowledge, improving health and wellness, and promoting scientific understanding - all with a common goal of making a positive, long-term impact on individuals, communities, and the culture itself. To learn more, visit https://tawanifoundation.org.

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