Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Peoria, Arizona

PEORIA, Ariz., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Toll Brothers at Saddleback, is coming soon to Peoria, Arizona. Located within the Saddleback master plan, this gated community will offer two refined collections of single-story homes and access to exceptional resort-style amenities. Sales are anticipated to open in late 2026, with homes priced from the low $800,000s.





Toll Brothers at Saddleback will showcase luxury homes nestled into the Sonoran Desert’s landscape to preserve the area’s breathtaking views. Modern home designs range from 2,493 to over 3,500 square feet, featuring bright open-concept floor plans, seamless indoor-outdoor living options, garages with space for up to four cars, and serene primary suites.

Situated in the desirable Peoria Unified School District near Lake Pleasant and other outdoor recreation areas, commuter routes, and everyday conveniences, Toll Brothers at Saddleback brings luxurious new homes to a prime location. Residents will enjoy full access to the master plan’s future amenity center, Basecamp, which includes a resort-style pool, clubhouse, pickleball courts, splash pad, hiking and biking trails, and more.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Toll Brothers at Saddleback offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience luxurious desert living in a vibrant and thoughtfully designed master-planned community," said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. "With stunning home designs and resort-style amenities, this community is perfect for home shoppers seeking a tranquil yet connected lifestyle."





The community will be located at Loop 303 and Lone Mountain Parkway in Peoria. For more information about Toll Brothers at Saddleback, visit TollbrothersAtSaddleback.com or call (844) 836-5263.

About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

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